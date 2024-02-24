Top 5 realistic landing spots for Otto Porter Jr. as $6.3 million buyout possibility looms

Otto Porter Jr.’s time in Salt Lake City might be over even if it has not yet officially begun.

The former Toronto Raptors power forward has reportedly left the Utah Jazz to go home to assess his options after being included on a four player deal that included a first-round pick. Porter was the 3rd overall pick in the 2013 NBA Draft. Porter played for the Washington Wizards, the Chicago Bulls, Orlando Magic, Golden State Warriors and the Toronto Raptors. He won his only NBA title with Stephen Curry and the Dubs in 2022. He was recently traded to the Jazz with Kira Lewis Jr. and a 2024 first-round pick in exchange for Kelly Olynyk and Ochai Agbaji.

Tony Jones, who covers the Jazz and the NBA for the Athletic, took to X, formerly Twitter, to first break the news on Porter’s status and possible buyout from Utah.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Five teams as Porter's possible destinations

Porter initially reported to the Jazz and was present on the sidelines before the All-Star break. But following recent developments, he now faces the prospect of a possible $6.3 million buyout from the Jazz.

Porter gained tremendous success when he helped the Warriors win their fourth NBA title in the last eight seasons. Playing off the bench, Porter was a key asset for the Warriors, who were not expected to return to the top of the league due to injuries and other concerns affecting the team during the regular season.

Porter's stellar play with the Warriors, particularly his defense and an impressive 37.0 % shooting from beyond the arc landed him a two-year, $12.3 million contract with the Raptors in 2022. He, however, didn't find the success he previously experienced with Golden State. He only played for 15 games with the Raptors, averaging a paltry 2.6 points and 1.9 rebounds on just 11 minutes a game, due to injuries.

Five teams which could give Porter a chance to play in the playoffs

5. Utah Jazz

Porter could just sign with the Jazz until the rest of the season. The Jazz have nothing to lose with Porter around. With his experience, Porter will be a steady and good presence to help the young Jazz team make a case in the play in tournament.

At 26-31, the Jazz need the help they can get to overtake the Warriors and the Lakers to entertain any thoughts of not having to go to Cancun early.

4. Minnesota Timberwolves

Karl-Anthony Towns and company are doing well. But then again, the regular season is the regular season. The postseason, however, is a different animal altogether.

Its given that Rudy Gobert and Mike Conley have been through the Western Conference Finals but the rest of the Timberwolves have no experience past the third round. Porter, a bona fide NBA champion, can bring that much needed factor to the team.

3. Phoenix Suns

KD and Booker need someone they can rely off the bench. Porter's size and his decent three point shooting would give more options for the Suns who are too dependent on KD and Booker. He would be a solid addition to the team.

2. Boston Celtics

Porter's veteran savvy is a big plus to the Celtics who are expected to make a serious charge in the playoffs. The team needs Porter's experience. Porter is a better addition compared to Xavier Tillman, when it comes to postseason experience.

1. Golden State Warriors

Fitting in would not be a problem. Porter might be the player to help the Warriors be more consistent as they desperately need to win more games. Moreover, Porter's defense, length and work ethic can help plug the Warriors' defense especially in the payoff period. His ability to knock shots from beyond the arc creates space and opportunities for Golden State's offense.

These teams have at least one open spot in their respective rosters. The 11-season-old veteran can also choose to remain with the Jazz for the remainder of the season. If not, Porter can possibly play for a contender, like the Celtics and the T-Wolves, if he can sign with them before the March 1 deadline. If he can do this, he is eligible to play in the postseason.