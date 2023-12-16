Top 5 realistic landing spots for T.J. McConnell amid 'ongoing interest' from playoff contenders

Point guard T.J. McConnell has spent the last four and a half years playing for the Indiana Pacers and has been steadily providing what the team needs and asks of him.

This season, he has seen his playing time drop to a career-low 14.4 minutes with the improved play of younger teammates like All-Star Tyrese Haliburton and Andrew Nembhard.

But despite the reduced playing time, the former Arizona player remains as a consummate professional, staying ready and good for 7.6 points, 4.2 assists and 2.5 rebounds every time his number is called.

And such has reportedly earned the interest of playoff-contending squads looking to add him for their run.

Here are some possible landing spots for the gritty veteran guard:

5 potential landing spots for TJ McConnell in a possible trade

#1. Miami Heat

The Miami Heat could use a reliable backup point guard like T.J. McConnell in its roster to make another deep run in the ongoing season of the NBA.

Kyle Lowry is currently playing the role of primary backup to Tyler Herro at the point for the Heat but admittedly he has lost some step in his game which has affected his consistency.

Having a guy like McConnell will ensure that Miami will have another option to go to, who is capable of getting it done on both ends.

#2. Phoenix Suns

Another team that needs a backup point guard like T.J. McConnell is the Phoenix Suns.

The Valley made a lot of roster changes in the offseason in the hopes of finally winning its first-ever NBA title. While the Suns have a solid core of All-Stars in Kevin Durant, Devin Booker and Bradley Beal, they still need pinch-hitters who can get the job done when things are not going the way of their stars.

McConnell certainly fits that role with his ability to put up points in an efficient manner (51% for his career) and play good defense.

#3. Chicago Bulls

The Chicago Bulls have been getting solid point guard play from Coby White this season in the continued absence of Lonzo Ball but they could still use a solid backup like McConnell in their fold.

His impact will be particularly felt on the defensive end with the hard-nosed and go-getting manner he approaches his game. The team has some pretty decent defenders but with him around it could pick up its ‘D’ a notch higher.

#4. Milwaukee Bucks

Milwaukee is already solid with a point guard like Damian Lillard and just needs someone who can hold the fort for the team when "Dame" needs a breather.

T.J. McConnell fits the billing and with a solid body of work to show for it.

In nine years in the NBA, he has established himself as a dependable backup point guard, who is good for 7.1 points, five assists, three rebounds and 1.2 steals.

These are stuff that the Bucks could certainly use in their quest to get back to the summit of the league.

#5. Charlotte Hornets

LaMelo Ball runs the point in Charlotte and has been steady with it. But a veteran presence like McConnell could further enhance his effectiveness.

With the nine-year player ably showing that can hold his own to run plays as a reliever, it would allow a guy like Ball to not over-extend himself most of the time, which would benefit him, and the team, in the long run.