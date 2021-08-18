Top 5 rebounding games of Stephen Curry's career so far

Stephen Curry's shooting wizardry is often so mesmerizing that one fails to notice the other aspects of his game. For example, his finishing near the rim is exceptional and people don't acknowledge his layup package. He is one of the best ball-handlers in NBA history and his court-vision is on par with the all-time great point guards. However, the most underrated part of his game is arguably his rebounding.

To JVG's point about Stephen Curry being underrated as a rebounder and finisher...



He's 14th among players his height or shorter in career REB/gm.



His FG% in the 0-3 foot range is 64.8, well ahead of the 60.9% of Kyrie Irving (whose finishing is mentioned ad nauseam). — Andy Bailey (@AndrewDBailey) May 20, 2021

Curry has been averaging 5+ rebounds per game in five of the last six seasons and he averaged his career-high 5.5 boards a night last season. Moreover, he has averaged 6+ rebounds in his last three postseasons.

Stephen Curry famously outrebounded Cavaliers big man Tristan Thompson in the 2017 NBA Finals. Curry remarkably averaged 8.0 rebounds per game with two double-digit rebound outings, while Tristan Thompson averaged 5.8 rebounds per game with just one outing of 10 rebounds.

Many of his double-doubles have featured rebounds instead of assists, and in three of his 9 career triple-doubles, he has had more rebounds than assists. It's pretty clear Stephen Curry can clean the glass when he wants to, so let's take a look at the five best rebounding games of his career so far.

#5 June 7th, 2017 vs Cleveland Cavaliers - 13 rebounds

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors in Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals

This was Game 3 of the 2017 NBA Finals and the Golden State Warriors' Big 3 wanted to seal the series by taking a commanding 3-0 lead. Everyone remembers Kevin Durant's clutch three-pointer and the Splash Brothers' performances were overshadowed. However, Curry had a monster outing in that game, grabbing 13 boards and finishing with 26 points, 6 assists and 2 steals along with 5 three-pointers.

2017 NBA Finals through 3 Games:

Steph Curry 29 Rebounds. Tristan Thompson 11 Rebounds. — Ryan Ruocco (@RyanRuocco) June 8, 2017

Stephen Curry outrebounded LeBron James, Tristan Thompson, Kevin Durant, Andre Iguodala, Draymond Green, Zaza Pachulia and JaVale McGee despite being a 6-foot-3 point guard in an NBA Finals road game. 5 of his 13 rebounds were offensive boards.

#4 December 27, 2013 vs Phoenix Suns - 13 rebounds

Stephen Curry of the Golden State Warriors against the Phoenix Suns [Source: Bleacher Report]

During a game against the Phoenix Suns in 2013, Stephen Curry was visibly struggling with his shot so he started doing other things for his team on the court. He finished with 14 points, 16 assists and 13 rebounds but reached the triple-double mark in just 22 minutes.

Stephen Curry had 14 points, 9 rebounds and 9 assists by halftime itself, which meant he registered a scoreless second half. However, his playmaking and rebounding paved the way for the Golden State Warriors to win that game by a whopping 29 points.

