Top 5 rookies to watch during 2024 NBA playoffs

The 2023-24 NBA season concludes on Sunday, marking the end of San Antonio Spurs big man Victor Wembanyama's historic rookie season. The French phenom won't be advancing to the playoffs due to the Spurs' poor record (21-60). However, several other rookies are projected to play key postseason roles for their respective teams.

On that note, here are the top five rookies among the 20 teams that clinched play-in/playoff spots.

5 best rookies set to take part in 2024 NBA postseason

#5 Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis

Golden State Warriors center Trayce Jackson-Davis may have been the second-last pick in the 2023 NBA draft (No. 57). However, he has been arguably a top-10 rookie, and now finds himself starting for a veteran Warriors team looking to advance past the play-in.

As an athletic, defensive-minded big man, Jackson-Davis has added much-needed energy to Golden State's aging core.

His emergence should give coach Steve Kerr more options with his postseason rotations. The Warriors can play small-ball lineups with veteran star forward Draymond Green at center or more traditional lineups involving Jackson-Davis at the five.

Through 67 games, the rookie is averaging 7.9 points, 5.1 rebounds, 1.2 assists, 0.4 steals and 1.1 blocks per game on 69.8% shooting.

#4 Dereck Lively II

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II (left)

Dallas Mavericks center Dereck Lively II has been sidelined since March 31 due to a right knee sprain. Thus, his status for the beginning of the playoffs remains uncertain.

However, when healthy, the 2023 No. 12 pick has offered Dallas steady production as a rim runner, rebounder and shot blocker. He and Daniel Gafford have provided the Mavericks with two defensive-oriented big men that complement superstar guards Luka Doncic and Kyrie Irving. So, if available, the rookie should continue playing a valuable bench role.

Through 55 games, Lively is averaging 8.8 ppg, 6.9 rpg, 1.1 apg, 0.7 spg and 1.4 bpg on 74.7% shooting.

#3 Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Brandin Podziemski

Golden State Warriors shooting guard Brandin Podziemski may not have eye-popping stats. However, he has been a glue guy for the Warriors, serving as one of their most consistent two-way players all season.

The 2023 No. 19 pick provides hustle plays, ranking first in the NBA in total charges drawn (37), as well as floor-spacing and complementary playmaking. So, his all-around production should give the Warriors a strong boost off the bench amid their quest to advance past the play-in.

Through 73 games, Podziemski is averaging 9.2 ppg, 5.7 rpg, 3.7 apg, 0.8 spg and 1.2 3pg on 45.4% shooting.

#2 Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr.

Another one of the steals of the 2023 draft, Miami Heat forward Jaime Jaquez Jr. has thrived as a savvy scorer from within the arc all season. Jaquez's high-IQ offensive playstyle, including his ability to score off the dribble, cut and make the right passes, has fit well with Miami's renowned "Heat culture." Meanwhile, he has provided sound defense.

If the No. 18 pick can remain an offensive threat in the postseason, it should bode well for Miami's chances of making another surprise playoff run.

Through 74 games, Jaquez is averaging 11.8 ppg, 3.8 rpg, 2.6 apg, 1.0 spg and 0.9 3pg on 48.9% shooting.

#1 Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren

OKC Thunder center Chet Holmgren is considered the consensus runner-up in this year's ROTY race. So, with Wembanyama out of the picture, he should be the clear-cut top rookie in the playoffs.

After missing all last season due to a right foot injury, the 2022 No. 2 pick hasn't missed a game, consistently providing elite rim protection and floor spacing. His two-way production has helped the Thunder jump from 10th in the West (40-42) last year to first (56-25) with one game to play.

Given the Thunder’s lack of big-man depth, the 21-year-old projects to play a critical role in their chances of living up to their high seeding.

Through 81 games, Holmgren is averaging 16.6 ppg, 7.9 rpg, 2.5 apg, 0.7 spg, 2.3 bpg and 1.6 3pg on 52.8% shooting.

