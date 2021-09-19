Top 5 shooters on the New York Knicks' roster for the 2021-22 NBA season

The New York Knicks already had impeccable shooters but took advantage of the 2021 NBA offseason to add more to the lineup. With the NBA continually evolving, three-point shooting is now a necessity.

The New York Knicks could cause serious problems in the NBA during the 2021-22 season, looking at the quality and depth of their roster. On paper, the Knicks stand a decent chance of making the playoffs and bettering last season's performance.

Surprisingly, the New York Knicks ranked third in three-point percentage during the 2020-21 season despite their shortcoming offensively. As expected, Tim Thibodeau's team was more defense-focused, which was evident, leading to a 3rd-place ranking in defensive rating. However, they managed to stay effective and shot 39.2% from deep, behind only the LA Clippers and Brooklyn Nets.

While we anticipate another blockbuster season for the New York Knicks, here are the top five shooters on the roster ahead of the 2021-202-22 NBA season.

The New York Knicks' top five shooters heading into the 2021-22 NBA season

#5 RJ Barrett

RJ Barrett has shown his willingness to be a better shooter, and it showed in the 2020-21 NBA season. After shooting a measly 32% from beyond the arc in his rookie season, he elevated his game and played his part in the New York Knicks' resurgence from deep.

Skills coach Drew Hanlen deserves credit for helping him develop into a sharpshooter. The New York Knicks starting shooting guard employed his services once again in the 2021 offseason, an indication that he might develop a smoother shooting stroke.

#NewYorkForever Rj Barrett back in the lab with Drew Hanlen and working on shot creation you love to see it🔥 Rj Barrett back in the lab with Drew Hanlen and working on shot creation you love to see it🔥

One area that he might likely improve on is his ability to shoot off the dribble. 98% of his three-pointers last season came from assists. If he successfully starts to create his shots, stopping Barrett will be a tall task.

#4 Kemba Walker

Kemba Walker is not the most durable athlete in the NBA, and that has affected his productivity over the past two seasons. Regardless, he is the perfect point guard for the New York Knicks mainly because of the athleticism and experience he brings to the table.

Walker shot 36% from beyond the arc in his last stint with the Boston Celtics. While that is not entirely a decent number, he can certainly score from deep.

In the 75 years history of the Knicks franchise, no PG has ever averaged at least 19 points and 4 dimes and 3 treys in any single season. In EACH of the last five seasons, Kemba Walker has averaged more than 19 points, more than 4 assists and 3+ made 3-pointers per game.



In the 75 years history of the Knicks franchise, no PG has ever averaged at least 19 points and 4 dimes and 3 treys in any single season.

With how the New York Knicks roster is set up, Walker will undoubtedly better his 2020-21 three-point shooting percentage. Several scoring options will give him more leeway to operate, and perhaps reduce the number of difficult shots he attempts.

