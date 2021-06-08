Top 5 single-game performances from a role player in Round 1 of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

Squad depth is one of the factors that determine how well a team performs in the NBA regular season and especially in the NBA Playoffs.

In the history of the NBA Playoffs, there have been several instances when a role player became the X-factor for a team.

Best single-game performances from role players in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs

A number of teams have received enormous contributions from role players in the 2021 NBA postseason.

In this article, we will review five outstanding performances from role players during a game in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#5 Seth Curry (Philadelphia 76ers) - Game 5 vs Washington Wizards

Seth Curry of the Philadelphia 76ers

After Joel Embiid suffered a knee injury in Game 4 against the Washington Wizards, the Philadelphia 76ers needed the rest of the crew to hold it together and finish off their opponents.

In Game 5, Doc Rivers' team defeated the Washington Wizards to advance to the second round. Seth Curry's shooting proved to be pivotal in the Philadelphia 76ers' win.

Curry scored 30 points in 30 minutes after making 10 of his 17 field goals, three of his six attempts from the three-point line and each of his seven free throws.

#4 Joe Harris (Brooklyn Nets) - Game 2 vs Boston Celtics

Joe Harris #12 of the Brooklyn Nets high-fives his teammates

The 2020-21 Brooklyn Nets are the team to beat in the Eastern Conference and in the NBA as a whole. While James Harden's hamstring injury could prove costly at some point, the team is still stacked, with superstars like Kevin Durant and Kyrie Irving leading the offense.

With such skilled players on offense, "the others," as Shaquille O'Neal calls the rest of the crew, will naturally have more open shots.

In that regard, Joe Harris is a unique piece for the Brooklyn Nets. He proved difficult to handle for the Boston Celtics in Game 2 as he scored 25 points after making seven of his 10 attempts from three.

Harris led the league in three-point field-goal percentage this year and will be a scary sight for opposing defenses in the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#3 Reggie Jackson (LA Clippers) - Game 6 vs Dallas Mavericks

Reggie Jackson #1 of the LA Clippers

The LA Clippers had a difficult time in the first round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs as they faced the Dallas Mavericks. The Clippers certainly needed as many contributors as possible, apart from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George.

Reggie Jackson proved to be a vital cog in the LA Clippers' comeback against the Dallas Mavericks. His efforts in the sixth game of the series proved to be of great help.

While Kawhi Leonard scored 45 points during the game, Jackson's 25 points were the second-highest on the team. With the help of the duo's performances, the Clippers managed to even the series on the road. They ultimately won Game 7 at Staples Center.

Jackson made eight of his 15 shots in Game 6 and grabbed nine rebounds.

#2 Monte Morris (Denver Nuggets) - Game 6 vs Portland Trail Blazers

Monte Morris #11 of the Denver Nuggets

Monte Morris had a quiet but vital performance against the Portland Trail Blazers in the first round.

The Denver Nuggets guard scored 28 points in a thrilling Game 5, which had two OT periods. However, he only made seven of his 18 attempts.

In Game 6, Morris had another efficient night, scoring eight of his 16 field goals and three of his six three-point efforts to score 22 points on the night. He also dished out nine assists and had three steals in 32 minutes off the bench as the Nuggets earned a ticket to the second round of the 2021 NBA Playoffs.

#1 Marcus Morris (LA Clippers) - Game 7 vs Dallas Mavericks

The LA Clippers' Marcus Morris scores a three-point basket

The LA Clippers finally managed to win a home game in the 2021 NBA Playoffs to advance to the second round.

In order to overcome the Dallas Mavericks, Kawhi Leonard had to be the team's most important player. However, the others also had to put up a great effort for the team to succeed. In that regard, Marcus Morris had the biggest game of the series at the right time.

Morris made seven of his nine attempts from the three-point line and scored 23 points for the LA Clippers. He also tied Stephen Curry's record for most three-pointers made in a Game 7.

Morris' previous career-high of three-pointers made in an NBA Playoffs game was four. His outburst in Game 7 against the Mavs was definitely a career game, though he was a point short of his career-high in the postseason.

Dear reader, could you please take a short 30-second survey to help us improve and give you better NBA/basketball coverage on our site? Here's the link for it.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh