Top 5 small forwards still available in 2021 NBA Free Agency

Moves in the 2021 NBA free agency window are coming thick and fast as teams try to assemble an improved roster for the upcoming season. We have already seen the LA Lakers and Miami Heat make serious upgrades to their backcourts while the Chicago Bulls are doing their best to keep star Zach LaVine happy.

Although a lot of the major players available in the NBA free agency window have been signed, there are still a number of high-profile stars on the market. In this article, we will run down five small forwards that could be on the move in the coming days.

5 Small Forwards likely to be on the move in the 2021 NBA free agency

#5 James Ennis III

Prior to the NBA's free agency beginning, Shams Charania of The Athletic reported that Orlando Magic veteran James Ennis III could receive interest from several postseason contenders. The 31-year-old connected with 43% of threes in the 2020-21 season, averaging 8.3 points and four rebounds, offering great value for money. He received a salary of just $3m last year.

Although no team has snapped him up just yet, we can expect to see Ennis on the move soon. He is the kind of knockdown shooter on the perimeter that the Boston Celtics need and can be a starter or a backup forward. While he won't define a team's postseason hopes, he can certainly be a reliable role player and is someone who will play solid defense.

#4 Justice Winslow

Justice Winslow when playing for the Miami Heat

Before the Memphis Grizzlies were involved in a blockbuster trade that included Jonas Valanciunas, Steven Adams, Eric Bledsoe and a handful of first-round picks, it appeared as though the franchise would take up its team option on Justice Winslow. As it turned out, they declined the option which proved to be a no-brainer considering his hefty contract ($13m).

The Memphis Grizzlies have declined Justise Winslow's $13 million team option for next season, sources tell @TheAthletic @Stadium. — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) August 1, 2021

Winslow is coming off his worst season in the NBA. He returned to the Grizzlies lineup late in the campaign due to injuries and connected with just 35% of field-goal efforts and 18% of threes.

That being said, it now gives the organization the chance to bring the 25-year-old back on a cheaper deal, especially considering his stock has never been lower. While there could be some competition to sign him, the Grizzlies should be favorites after it became apparent that they did have belief in Winslow's talent, something he showed repeatedly when in Miami.

