Top NBA DFS value picks for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 15th, 2021

The NBA is prepared to have another 16 teams in action tonight, as the week the first month of the 2020-21 season continues to roll, and the NBA DFS slate is brimming with talent.

Among the 16 teams set to take the floor tonight is Luka Doncic and the Dallas Mavericks, who will be in action tonight against the back-to-back MVP, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and the Milwaukee Bucks at 7:30 PM ET. Followed by LeBron James and the LA Lakers closing out the night at 10 P.M ET against Zion Williamson and the New Orleans Pelicans.

Would Doncic, Antetokounmpo, or James be a wise centerpiece in your Friday NBA DFS lineup? Or are you looking to build a strong all-around roster of players with low price/high value?

With COVID-19 continuing to meddle with many of the league's top players, there is loads of value in young players with lower listing price tags. The role players could be seeing an increase in their playtime tonight.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel value picks

Before finalizing any of your NBA DFS Lineup's, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Friday slate. The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

NBA DFS: PG/SG - Nickeil Alexander-Walker

Nickeil Alexander-Walker #0 of the New Orleans Pelicans

FD- $5500 DK - $4400 | Opponent - LA Lakers | Proj Pts FD - 30.4 DK - 31.7 | Value FD - 5.5x DK - 7.2x

Nickeil Alexander-Walker is a must-have value pick as he prepares to face off against the LA Lakers. Coming off his career-high night, where he dropped 37 against the LA Clippers, Alexander-Walker is listed at a 5.5x value for Fanduel and reaches into the sevens if playing on Draftkings.

Despite the loss, Nickeil Alexander-Walker went off for a career-high 37 points vs. the Clippers 🔥 @NickeilAW pic.twitter.com/yVbgv1I3cq — SportsCenter (@SportsCenter) January 14, 2021

Expect the Rookie guard to earn another start tonight and continue his excellent play, as the New Orleans Pelicans are still shorthanded due to players being out for health and safety protocols.

NBA DFS: PG/SG - Jordan Clarkson

Jordan Clarkson #00 of the Utah Jazz moves the ball up court

FD- $5200 DK - $6100 | Opponent - Atlanta Hawks | Proj Pts FD - 33.3 DK - 34.3 | Value FD - 6.4x DK - 5.6x

Jordan Clarkson is projected to earn 33+ daily fantasy points tonight, making him a great NBA DFS value pick at his current listing price.

Clarkson is the current Sixth Man of the Year favorite, putting up 17.2 points and 4.5 rebounds on 50% shooting for the Utah Jazz.

17.2 PPG

4.5 RPG

1.6 APG

1.0 SPG



50% FG

44% 3P

93% FT



6MOY Frontrunner: Jordan Clarkson pic.twitter.com/Aqa5Q3p2LM — Jazz Lead (@JazzLead) January 14, 2021

Look for Clarkson to have a big game tonight against the Atlanta Hawks, who have lost four of their last five games.

NBA DFS: SF - De'Andre Hunter

De'Andre Hunter # 12 of the Atlanta Hawks

FD- $6000 DK - $6000 | Opponent - Utah Jazz | Proj Pts FD - 29.8 DK - 29.6 | Value FD - 5.0x DK - 4.9x

De'Andre Hunter has secured himself as a starter in the league this year, putting up 16.3 points per game on 51.8% shooting.

Expect the 23-year-old to put up 15+ points against the Utah Jazz, as he has scored double-digit points in every game this season.

NBA DFS: PF - Aaron Gordon

Aaron Gordon #00 of the Orlando Magic

FD- $6500 DK - $7300 | Opponent - Boston Celtics | Proj Pts FD - 36.8 DK - 36.8 | Value FD - 5.7x DK - 5.0x

Aaron Gordon is a great NBA DFS value pick tonight with a protected fantasy score of 36.8 points.

Gordon is coming off a performance where he dropped 21 points and dished out eight assists. The 25-year-old also went 3 of 4 from three.

Aaron Gordon meets Giannis in the paint pic.twitter.com/30gQyxOiSt — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 12, 2021

Expect Gordon to score from anywhere on the court tonight against the shorthanded Boston Celtics.

NBA DFS: C - Richaun Holmes

Richaun Holmes #22 of the Sacramento Kings reacts after dunking the ball

FD- $7200 DK - $6800 | Opponent - LA Clippers | Proj Pts FD - 34.5 DK - 33.9 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.0x

Richaun Holmes is having his best season as a pro this year, averaging close to a double-double and shooting 69.7% from the field.

Expect Holmes to have a season-high performance tonight against the LA Clippers, who are ranked 27 out of the 30 teams for defensive efficiency, according to cleaningtheglass.com.

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Jeff Teague - PG/SG

FD- $4600 DK - $4400 | Proj Pts FD - 26.1 DK - 25.8 | Value FD - 5.6x DK - 5.9x

Jared Vanderbilt - PF/C

FD- $4200 DK - $3900 | Proj Pts FD - 30.2 DK - 30.1 | Value FD - 7.2x DK - 7.7x

Tristian Thompson - PF/C

$4400 DK - $4800 | Proj Pts FD - 28.4 DK - 28.4 | Value FD - 6.5x DK - 5.9x