Top NBA DFS value picks for Fanduel and Draftkings - January 16th, 2021

It's Saturday, and on a day where many eyes will be on the NFL divisional round matchups, there is another star-studded six-game NBA slate full of great NBA DFS value picks.

Among the day's top projected NBA DFS picks is Damian Lillard, who will face off against Trae Young and the Atlanta Hawks as he tries to build upon the Portland Trail Blazers 7-5 record.

However, the NBA DFS slate highlight sees James Harden in his first game with the Brooklyn Nets as they battle Aaron Gordon and the Orlando Magic.

Check out the first half of the 2020-21 NBA season schedule here.

Would Lillard, Young, or Harden be a wise centerpiece in your Saturday NBA DFS lineup? Or are you looking to build a strong all-around roster of players with low price/high value?

With COVID-19 continuing to impact the NBA 2020-21 schedule and sideline some of the league's top players, there is loads of value in young players with lower listing price tags available in the NBA DFS player pool.

NBA DFS Draftkings and Fanduel value picks

Before finalizing any of your NBA DFS Lineup's, read below to see the top value players at each position among the NBA Saturday slate. The NBA DFS list is determined by data-driven analysis with player stats, matchup history, and previous performances.

Each player is listed with both Fanduel and Draftkings prices and projections along with value ratings from Optimal DFS.

Advertisement

NBA DFS: PG/SG - Bruce Brown

Bruce Brown of the Brooklyn Nets

$4200 DK - $4000 | Opponent - Orlando Magic | Proj Pts FD - 24.3 DK - 25.3 | Value FD - 5.8x DK - 6.3x

Bruce Brown is a great NBA DFS value pick listed at an under 4.5k price.

Brown has started six of his nine games for the Brooklyn Nets this season, including the last two. In the 24-year-olds previous two outings, he has scored 15 or more points, impressing Kevin Durant and others.

"Bruce Brown was incredible tonight, jeez. Hitting floaters, guarding full-court. So proud of that guy. True professional."



-Kevin Durant — Matt Brooks (@MattBrooksNBA) January 13, 2021

Advertisement

With Kyrie Irving still not being cleared to play, expect Brown to continue with his career-high performances as he is will again be a large part of the Nets offense.

NBA DFS: PG/SG - Terry Rozier

Terry Rozier of the Charolotte Hornets

FD- $6900 DK - $6600 | Opponent - Toronton Raptros | Proj Pts FD - 32.8 DK - 32.8 | Value FD - 4.8x DK - 5.0x

Terry Rozier has been one of the most explosive guards in the NBA this season. The sixth-year guard has scored 18 or more points in eight of his thirteen games this season, including dropping 42 points on opening night.

Look for Rozier to score 25+ points tonight as he takes on the Toronto Raptors, who, over the last two weeks, according to cleaningtheglass.com, rank 29 out of the 30 teams for defensive efficiency, allowing 120.5 points per 100 possessions.

NBA DFS: SF/SG- Duncan Robinson

Advertisement

Duncan Robinson #55 of the Miami Heat

FD- $4900 DK - $5400 | Opponent - Detriot Pistons | Proj Pts FD - 25.2 DK - 26.6 | Value FD - 5.1x DK - 4.9x

Duncan Robinson has found his form during the last two games for the Miami Heat, scoring an average of 24 points on 54% shooting.

With Jimmy Butler still out of the lineup, expect Robinson to have a larger role in the offensive gameplan, making him a great NBA DFS pickup.

NBA DFS: PF - Chris Boucher

Chris Boucher of the Toronto Raptors driving the ball

FD- $8100 DK - $6900 | Opponent - Charolotte Hornets | Proj Pts FD - 38.0 DK - 36.9 | Value FD - 4.7x DK - 5.3x

Chris Boucher is a must-have NBA DFS at the Power Forward position. Boucher is having his best year as a professional averaging 15.3 points on 58.8% shooting in just 22.8 minutes.

Advertisement

has anyone ever won 6th Man, Defensive Player of the Year, and Most Improved Player in the same season? asking for nobody in particular, just Chris Boucher. — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) January 15, 2021

Look for the 28-year-old to gain more time for the Toronto Raptors tonight as they look to sweep the Charlotte Hornets in their two-game mini-series.

NBA DFS: C - DeAndre Jordan

DeAndre Jordan # 6 of the Brooklyn Nets

$4600 DK - $4500 | Opponent - Orlando Magic | Proj Pts FD - 27.2 DK - 28.5 | Value FD - 5.9x DK - 6.3x

DeAndre Jordan is one of the few that was kept for Brooklyn during the James Harden trade fiasco. With Jarrett Allen no longer on the team, Jordan is the starting center for the Nets.

Look for Jordan to notch a double-double who is coming off his season-high in minutes (28:30).

Other valuable NBA DFS pickups at a low listing price:

Dwight Howard - C

FD- $4400 DK - $4300 | Proj Pts FD - 30.7 DK - 30.7 | Value FD - 7.0x DK - 7.1x

Sterling Brown - SG/SF

FD- $4800 DK - $4000 | Proj Pts FD - 27.5 DK - 25.3 | Value FD - 5.7x DK - 6.3x

Miles Bridges - SF/PF

FD- $4300 DK - $4500 | Proj Pts FD - 28.2 DK - 29.7 | Value FD - 6.6x DK - 6.6x