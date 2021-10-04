Top 3 players from Denver Nuggets who could've won the NBA Championship but didn't

The Denver Nuggets have had a rich history of producing great players and coaches despite not having enough post-season success or an NBA Championship to back that up. The franchise has made it to four Western Conference finals since their inception in 1976, failing to go all the way each time.

In 27 post-season appearances the Nuggets have won lesser than 40% of their ties, which goes to show that Denver's post-season blues are not an anomaly and need drastic changes to get over the hump despite having a solid team right now.

Denver has produced or acquired multiple Hall-of-Famers and All-Stars who, just like the franchise, have not reached the promised land despite coming close. However, there are outliers like Chauncey Billups, but we will save that for another time.

For now, we will concentrate on current superstars who are yet to win an NBA championship or stars who have retired without winning a ring.

Top three Denver Nuggets legends not to win an NBA Championship

#3 Dikembe Mutombo

Denver Nuggets legendary center Dikembe Mutombo

Dikembe Mutombo has a towering resume that includes eight All-Star appearances, four Defensive Player of the Year awards, a six-time NBA All-Defensive team honoree, a two-time NBA rebounding leader and two-time NBA blocks leader.

Mutombo earned the moniker "Mt. Mutombo" for his jaw-gaping shot-blocking and rebounding ability. The center was a cornerstone for the Denver Nuggets and was the key to one of the biggest upsets witnessed as the eighth seed Denver Nuggets defeated first seed Seattle Supersonics on the back of Mutombo's defensive prowess.

His best opportunity to win an NBA championship came in 2001 when he was traded to the Philadelphia 76ers to complement superstar guard Allen Iverson and to compete against potential matchups against Western Conference goliaths such as Shaquille O'Neal and David Robinson.

Mutombo had the best season of his career as he earned his fourth Defensive Player of the Year award on the back of impressive performances.

Mutombo averaged 13.9 points, 13.7 rebounds and 3.1 blocks in the post-season, helping lead the 76ers quest for an NBA Championship. The highlight of his playoff run came against the Milwaukee Bucks in the Eastern Conference Finals, as he dominated, scoring 23 points, grabbing 19 rebounds and blocking 7 shots.

The 76ers faced a Lakers team led by Shaq and Kobe at the height of their powers in the NBA Finals. Philly ended up inflicting the Lakers' only defeat in the playoffs that season after winning game 1 of the Finals, only to drop the next four games on the trot and lose the NBA Championship.

Mutombo will always be known for his iconic finger wagging and his five brilliant years as a Denver Nuggets star despite not having an NBA championship to show for it. The Denver Nuggets recognized his achievements and retired his jersey to the rafters in 2016.

