Toronto Raptors' depth chart updated: How does the team line up their starting 5 after drafting Gradey Dick?

The Toronto Raptors finished the 2022-2023 NBA season as a ninth seed (41-41) and lost in the play-in tournament to the Chicago Bulls (109-105).

This offseason, the Raptors drafted Gradey Dick as the 13th pick in the 2023 NBA draft, a 6-foot-8 exceptional shooter. With the Kansas Jayhawks, Dick made 40.3% of his shots beyond the arc. He averaged 14.1 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 1.7 assists per game.

Let's look at what the Raptors' depth chart looks like after this draft pick.

Toronto Raptors depth chart: Starting 5 prediction

PG: Fred VanVleet

SG: O.G. Anunoby

SF: Scottie Barnes

PF: Pascal Siakam

C: Jakob Poeltl

A lot of work will have to be done in this free agency to improve the Toronto Raptors' depth chart. Star players like Fred VanVleet and Jakob Poeltl are set to be free agents and will have to be offered sizeable contracts if they are to be retained. That said, this is still the most likely starting five for Toronto next season.

This starting five features a lot of scoring and size. Pascal Siakam was their leading scorer last season, with 24.2 points per game. The others above are also prolific, with all of them averaging at least 12.5 points per game.

The Raptors could be a much stronger team next season as these starters pile more minutes together and gel. Holding onto their stars is key, and developing youngsters like Gradey Dick is essential to their future.

Toronto Raptors depth chart: Rotation players

The Raptors will feature Gary Trent Jr. and Gradey Dick off the bench next season.

Trent Jr. averaged 17.4 points, 2.6 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game last season. He also had 1.6 steals per game and is a career 38.4% shooter from beyond the arc. Trent Jr. could easily be a starter next season for the Raptors if he transitions to the NBA well or if there are injuries in the lineup.

Toronto will also feature Jeff Dowtin Jr., Chris Boucher, Thaddeus Young, Precious Achiuwa, and potentially Will Barton off the bench.

Overall, the Raptors will have a solid depth to their roster and will be looking to make the playoffs next season.

