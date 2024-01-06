The Toronto Raptors are among the teams that could shake their roster up heading into the NBA Trade Deadline in early February. Having reportedly already engaged in talks with teams for Pascal Siakam, we should see more veteran players part ways with the franchise.

The Raptors have been struggling early on with just 14 wins in their first 35 games. They have yet to build chemistry and play consistent basketball on both ends, thus it doesn't come as a surprise that they attempt to make roster changes. Toronto has lost six of its past 10 games.

A few days ago, Toronto made its first move after sending OG Anunoby to the New York Knicks and receiving Immanuel Quickley and RJ Barrett.

With that in mind, we take a look at five moves the Raptors could make ahead of the trade deadline.

Toronto Raptors NBA Trade Deadline Early Predictions: 5 expected moves ft. Fire sale of veteran players

#5 - Moving on from Thaddeus Young

Veteran player Thaddeus Young

Thaddeus Youg hasn't seen much playing time this season (4.4 mpg), so moving on from him appears to be a decent option for the Raptors, especially in a likely Pascal Siakam trade. Toronto would pursue a draft pick or compensation in exchange for Young.

#4 - Trading Gary Trent Jr.

Raptors No.33 Gary Trent Jr.

The Toronto Raptors could pursue trading veteran players in an attempt to build around Scottie Barnes (the only untouchable player in the roster) and newcomers Quickley and Barrett.

Thus, trading Gary Trent Jr., who can be a great asset for teams in search of perimeter shooting, could make sense for the Toronto Raptors. Dennis Schroder is expected to stay as he could be a game changer coming off the bench as the backup point guard.

#3 - Bringing in young players

Toronto newcomer Immanuel Quickley

Several players are expected to be available at the NBA trade deadline, and the Toronto Raptors will look to be active only for young players. Like we said, the franchise appears willing to part ways with its veteran players, so bringing in young players should be the case for Toronto.

#2 - Pursuing Dejounte Murray

Atlanta Hawks superstar Dejounte Murray

Dejounte Murray is expected to become available for a trade by the Atlanta Hawks and could look like the perfect option for the Toronto Raptors. An All-Star player who can play great on both ends, Murray would fit well with Quickley, Barrett and Barnes.

It is unclear what the asking price would be from Atlanta, but we shouldn't rule out a Siakam-Murray swap.

#1 - Trading Pascal Siakam

Toronto Raptors v Detroit Pistons

The Toronto Raptors have reportedly decided to move on from Pascal Siakam, the last player from the 2019 team that won the championship. Siakam is on an expiring contract, and the two sides have yet to agree to a new deal.

Thus, trading him is the lone option the Raptors have, otherwise he will hit free agency in the summer. Toronto's asking price should be in the base of a couple of players and draft picks, in a similar deal to the one that sent Anunoby to the Knicks.