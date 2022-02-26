Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks Prediction & Match Preview - February 26th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors will head to the State Farm Arena to take on the Atlanta Hawks on Saturday, February 26. In two previous meetings between the two teams this season, the Raptors emerged victorious.

The game against the Hawks will be the second for the Raptors post the All-Star break. In their outing on Friday, they were handed a 125-93 defeat by the Charlotte Hornets.

Rookie Scottie Barnes scored 28 points on 72.2% shooting, but that was not enough for the Raptors. Terry Rozier, Kelly Oubre Jr. and Montrezl Harrell combined to score 66 points for the Hornets on the night.

The Atlanta Hawks, meanwhile, faced a tough 112-108 defeat in their first game back from the break against an in-form Chicago Bulls team. The Hawks were outdone by veteran DeMar DeRozan's brilliance in the clutch. He scored 37 points as he kept alive his streak of scoring 35 points or more.

Both the Raptors and the Hawks will look to bounce back from defeats in their last outings, and return to winning ways in this game.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Atlanta Hawks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Saturday, February 26; 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, February 27; 6:00 AM IST).

Venue: State Farm Arena, Atlanta, GA.

Toronto Raptors Preview

Denver Nuggets vs Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors have had a good season thus far. They are currently seventh in the East with a 32-26 season record.

Many expected them to miss out on the playoffs this season, due to Kyle Lowry's exit. However, Fred VanVleet has taken over Lowry's role, and is doing extremely well with the Raptors, who are posed to reach the postseason.

Players like Pascal Siakam and Gary Trent Jr. have also had impressive campaigns as the Raptors have put themselves in playoff contention.

Against the Hawks, the Raptors will look to grab a win and move further up the standings. However, they will have to put on a great showing, as the Hawks are not an easy team to beat at home.

Key Player - Gary Trent Jr.

Gary Trent Jr. has been in stellar form this season. He is averaging 18.4 PPG, which is the most he has ever had in his career. The youngster is not only a terrific scorer, but also contributes at the defensive end.

Trent Jr. has averaged 1.9 steals per game, and is ranked second in the league, behind Paul George, Dejounte Murray and Alex Caruso. The Toronto Raptors will hope for a big game from the youngster, as he is one of the key players in their roster. If Trent Jr. can produce a big night, the team will stand a strong chance of coming out of this game with a win.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

G - Fred VanVleet; G - Gary Trent Jr.; F - Scottie Barnes; F - Pascal Siakam; C - Khem Birch.

Atlanta Hawks Preview

Indiana Pacers vs Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks have not been able to repeat their brilliance from the last season. They are tenth in the East with a 28-31 season record.

Trae Young has been the only player delivering consistently for the Hawks, which is why they have slipped to the lower half of the table. The team has some talented hoopers like John Collins and Bogdan Bogdanovic, who are yet to play at their best this season.

With just 23 games left, it is now time for the Hawks to come out strong, or risk missing the playoffs. The team is ranked 27th in terms of defensive rating, and will look to improve that in the remaining games.

This game against the Raptors is a big one for them. They will hope to grab a win ahead of the tough schedule ahead.

Key Player - Trae Young

Trae Young has continued to showcase his brilliance this season. He is averaging 27.6 PPG on a career-best 45.2% shooting from the field.

His performances helped him make the All-Star team, where Young scored 13 points and had ten assists for Team Durant. The youngster is coming off a 14-point night over the Bulls, where he shot 17.6% from the field.

He will look to bounce back strong in this game, and put in a solid performance to lead the Hawks to a win at home.

Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineup

G - Trae Young; G - Bogdan Bogdanovic; F - De'Andre Hunter; F - Danilo Gallinari; C - Clint Capela.

Raptors vs Hawks Match Prediction

The Raptors and the Hawks have some of the most talented players in the league. This game promises to be a thrilling one, but with the form the Raptors are in, they look like the favorites to grab a win. However, the Hawks will fancy their chances of beating the Raptors at home.

Where to watch the Raptors vs Hawks game?

All games will be available to stream live on the official NBA app. This game between the Toronto Raptors and the Atlanta Hawks will also be locally telecast on TSN Network and Bally Sports Southeast.

