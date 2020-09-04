Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - September 5th, 2020 | Game 4

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Saturday, September 5th, 6:30 PM ET (Sunday, 4 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics seemed to have won Game 3 with 0.5 seconds on the clock but then OG Anunoby had his own Derek Fisher moment. He drained a corner three after a smart inbounds pass from Kyle Lowry to give the Toronto Raptors a lifeline in the Eastern Conference Semifinals.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors stole the headlines for their buzzer-beater but let's not forget the fact that the Boston Celtics made them work really hard for this win. Nick Nurse fielded a very small rotation as Kyle Lowry and OG Anunoby played 92 of the possible 96 minutes. It was eventually this duo that came up big.

ARE YOU KIDDING ME?!?!??!?! pic.twitter.com/9dfLglhKM5 — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 4, 2020

The Toronto Raptors' offense from the frontcourt has to be a serious concern though. Pascal Siakam trying to force the issue against Jaylen Brown hasn't worked at all while Serge Ibaka is also struggling a bit. Lowry and VanVleet won't combine for 56 points every night so the rest of the unit needs to find its flow soon.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry had a huge Game 3

After struggling in the first round of the NBA Playoffs, Kyle Lowry has taken over as the Toronto Raptors' main man against the Boston Celtics. He's the only player on his team managing to efficiently drive to the rim and finish up close. Add to that his defensive solidity and the IQ to create game-winning plays like the one on Thursday.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Boston Celtics Preview

If it hasn't been spoken about enough already, let's touch upon Boston Celtics' depth once again. Even though Jayson Tatum and Marcus Smart failed to get it going in Game 3, Kemba Walker rose to the fore and dropped 29 points and 3 assists including a dime that looked like a potential game-winner at the time.

JB DELIVERS THE SLAM 💥 pic.twitter.com/DrbXyW2yYO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 4, 2020

Though Brad Stevens can be scoffed at for the zone defense that led to the Toronto Raptors winning the game, he's barely put a foot wrong elsewhere in the series tactically. Well yes, he did play Enes Kanter for four minutes but the Turk was taken out the moment it became clear that he was going to be a liability.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown continues to take huge strides

He may have left Anunoby open for that late three but don't let it fool you, Jaylen Brown is still one heck of a defender. He has owned Pascal Siakam all series long and his ability to essentially guard any frontcourt player comes in really handy for the Boston Celtics. Despite being only the third scoring option on his team, he's still averaging 17.3 points against the Toronto Raptors in addition to 8.7 boards.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Celtics vs Raptors Match Prediction

Simply put, the Boston Celtics have seemingly stretched the Toronto Raptors to their limit already. Boston's zonal schemes have mostly worked while their spread-out offense makes it difficult for Nick Nurse's men to set their defense. The Boston Celtics are the favorites to win Game 4 and take a 3-1 lead.

Where to watch Celtics vs Raptors?

The game will be telecasted in the USA on TNT while SportsNet will be airing it in Canada. Fans in India can watch the same on Sony Six. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

