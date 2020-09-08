Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics Prediction & Match Preview - September 9th, 2020 | Game 6

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Boston Celtics

Date & Time: Wednesday, September 9th, 6:30 PM ET (Thursday, 4 AM IST)

Venue: The Field House, Orlando, FL

The Boston Celtics outclassed the Toronto Raptors on both ends of the floor to secure a comprehensive win in Game 5 and regain the lead in this Eastern Conference series. However, you can expect Nick Nurse's men to regroup and look ahead.

Toronto Raptors Preview

If there's one team that can rally back after this deflating loss, it's the Toronto Raptors. They have a mature set of players at their disposal who won't let the scoreline get to their heads. At the same time, they must introspect hard and not commit the same mistakes in Game 6 with the series on the line.

The evolution of OG pic.twitter.com/tU0KXtbu4o — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) September 7, 2020

Boston Celtics have played better incredibly good defense but the Toronto Raptors haven't helped themselves either. Their ball movement hasn't been up to the usual standards and that's where they need to focus primarily. The scoring flow will be eventually established but they must create better looks instead of settling for contested shots.

Key Player - Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam

Pascal Siakam had a double-whammy of sorts in Game 5. His shooting has been dodgy throughout the NBA restart but he's always stepped up on the defensive end, which wasn't the case on Monday. Siakam needs to start there and effect some key stops for the Toronto Raptors and use that momentum to get buckets on the other end.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Boston Celtics Preview

The Boston Celtics showed how easily they can demolish even the best of teams when they're functioning at their highest level collectively. Six of their players scored in double digits and their defense early on in Game 5 was cut-throat.

27 PTS, 6 RBS, 3 STL@FCHWPO led the charge to put us up 3-2 🔥 pic.twitter.com/szCsRzB8NO — Boston Celtics (@celtics) September 8, 2020

Gordon Hayward has returned to the NBA bubble but he won't be available for this series. Brad Stevens might not need his services though if the other stars in Jayson Tatum, Jaylen Brown, and Kemba Walker perform so efficiently. Daniel Theis has also grown as a scoring option throughout the postseason.

Key Player - Jaylen Brown

Jaylen Brown

The Boston Celtics are 15-0 this season whenever Jaylen Brown scores 25 or more points and that's truly an ode to just how phenomenal he is on both ends of the court. Brown has emerged as Coach Stevens' clampdown guy and his ability to score from anywhere on the court makes it so difficult for the Toronto Raptors to guard him, especially in transition.

Boston Celtics Predicted Lineup

Kemba Walker, Marcus Smart, Jaylen Brown, Jayson Tatum, Daniel Theis

Raptors vs Celtics Prediction

The Boston Celtics made it a point to not hold back any further after losing their 2-0 lead in the series and came out all guns blazing in Game 5. They clearly have a better roster than the Toronto Raptors even though the latter managed to claim two wins. Don't expect the Cs to rest on their laurels again who are likely to send the Raptors packing this tim.

Where to watch Raptors vs Celtics?

National coverage of the game will take place on TNT in the USA. It'll be available on SportsNet in Canada. Fans in India can tune in to Sony Six. You can also live stream the game via the NBA League Pass.

