Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Match Preview and Predictions - 4th January 2020

Kyle Lowry and the Toronto Raptors travel to Brooklyn to face the Nets

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets

Date & Time: Saturday, 4th January 2020 (6:00 PM ET)

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, NY

Last Game Result

Toronto Raptors (23-12): 76-84 defeat to the Miami Heat (2nd January)

Brooklyn Nets (16-17): 111-123 defeat to the Dallas Mavericks (2nd January)

Toronto Raptors Preview

Despite beating the Cleveland Cavaliers in their final game of 2019, the Toronto Raptors entered the new year in shaky form, and a 76-84 defeat to the Miami Heat on Thursday was another setback for a team hoping to contend come the postseason. The Raptors' 76-point total was their lowest since November 2015, and only one other team has put up fewer points in a game so far this season.

The loss to Miami setback the Raptors to 23-12 for the season and Pascal Siakam is once again expected to miss the game in Brooklyn due to a groin injury. Nevertheless, Toronto has been among the best road teams in the East this season (9-7), and Nick Nurse will be eager for his team to bounce back from arguably their worst showing of the season.

Key Player - Kyle Lowry

Kyle Lowry remains a vital player for the Raptors

With Siakam still out due to injury, the Raptors will be looking towards 33-year-old Kyle Lowry to put in a trademark performance. The point guard is currently averaging 20.7 points, 4.8 rebounds and 7.5 assists per game and the veteran should enjoy some success a young Nets roster.

Raptors Predicted Lineup:

OG Anunoby, Patrick McCaw, Serge Ibaka, Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet

Brooklyn Nets Preview

Heading into the season, the Brooklyn Nets were expected to among the best teams in the East, although Thursday's 111-123 loss to the Dallas Mavericks saw the team slip under .500. Despite the continued absence of All-Star point guard, Kyrie Irving, a 16-17 record at this stage season wasn't what the front office would have envisioned heading into the campaign, and head coach Kenny Atkinson will be hoping to see an improvement over the next few weeks.

While the Nets have lost their last four games, they remain solid at Barclays Center (9-6) and could be handed a major boost ahead of the game against the Raptors as Caris Levert is expected to return after being sidelined since November.

Key Player - Spencer Dinwiddie

Spencer Dinwiddie is having a career-year with the Nets

After making a huge impact from the bench last season, Dinwiddie has stepped up as the team's best player during the absence of Irving. In 33 appearances this season (22 starts) Dinwiddie has averaged 22.8 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per contest - and he will be key to Brooklyn's chances against the Raptors.

Nets Predicted Lineup:

Taurean Prince, Rodions Kurucs, DeAndre Jordan, Joe Harris, Spencer Dinwiddie

Raptors vs Nets Match Prediction

Neither team enters the game in great form, although the return of Caris LeVert combined with a big performance from Spencer Dinwiddie should be enough for the Nets to secure a first win five games.

Where to Watch Raptors vs Nets?

The game will be broadcast live on Yes Network and TSN from 6:00 (ET). You can also stream the game via NBA League Pass.