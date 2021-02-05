Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: 3 key matchups that could determine the game | NBA Season 2020-21

The Toronto Raptors will pay a visit to the Barclays Center to face the almighty Brooklyn Nets on February 5th.

The Nets are heavily tipped to reach the NBA Finals after acquiring James Harden and showing some great signs, especially after beating the LA Clippers at home in their last game.

The Toronto Raptors, on the other hand, have made clear improvements after a torrid start to the NBA season. They lost eight of their first 10 games in the campaign before winning seven of their last 11 outings.

With arguably the greatest attacking crew in NBA history on the Brooklyn Nets' side and with championship experience on the Toronto Raptors, we might expect a solid game from both teams.

The game of basketball is mostly about matchups on the court. With a stacked team like the Brooklyn Nets, these matchups will be essential for the Toronto Raptors to win the game.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction: 3 key matchups | NBA Season 2020-21

The Brooklyn Nets are coming off a huge home win over the LA Clippers. Both teams were at full strength, and the game was thrilling.

Ultimately, the Nets won 124-120 behind their Big Three. Kyrie Irving led the team offensively with 39 points, while Kevin Durant had an incredibly efficient night. KD made 11 of his 13 shots and put up 28 points in the game.

James Harden added a Triple-Double for the Brooklyn Nets as he continues to lead the league handsomely in assists per game (11.2). The 14-9 Nets have won seven of their last 10 games, despite many questions about their defensive performances.

Meanwhile, the Toronto Raptors have been performing well lately and are already in striking distance of the Eastern Conference's postseason spots. They now have a 9-12 record that puts them in 10th place in the NBA's Eastern Conference. However, they are 6-4 in their last 10 outings and have a two-game winning streak after sweeping the Orlando Magic in a two-game duel.

Obviously, the Toronto Raptors will need to stop the Brooklyn Nets' Big Three to have a chance in this game. However, the Nets' defensive performances against some teams could be a problem against the Raptors, who have climbed up to 14th in Offensive Rating.

Moreover, despite the losing record, the Toronto Raptors are now playing more like a Nick Nurse team on defense. They are now ninth in Defensive Rating in the entire NBA.

Without further ado, let us take a look at the three key matchups that could decide this encounter.

Pascal Siakam (Toronto Raptors) vs Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Kevin Durant #7 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Yes, this matchup looks overwhelming from the Toronto Raptors' standpoint. However, as much damage as the Brooklyn Nets' Big Three will make offensively, we've seen players who are not on a superstar level hurt the Nets' defense.

Pascal Siakam is one of those players who will need to have a big night for the Raptors to have a shot against Kevin Durant and the Brooklyn Nets.

Siakam has the ability to score with some consistency and is also a good defender who might create a little worry on KD's unstoppable attacking game.

Siakam is averaging 19 points, 7.8 rebounds, and 4.6 assists per game for the Toronto Raptors. He has made 45% of his field goals (despite a 24% 3P percentage) and 79% of his free throws.

On the other hand, Durant is in the NBA MVP discussion and is playing at a great level right now. The greatest player on the planet for many fans, KD is averaging an efficient 30.8 points per game and is filling the stat sheet with seven rebounds and five assists per night.

Durant has a 45% 3P percentage right now, which would be the highest of his career in a single season if he keeps it up.

Kyle Lowry (Toronto Raptors) vs Kyrie Irving (Brooklyn Nets)

Kyle Lowry #7 of the Toronto Raptors.

Kyrie Irving is the main shot-taker in the Brooklyn Nets' roster. He is a scoring machine, and his ability to create shots and make circus plays are probably unmatched in today's NBA.

Still, there are two sides of the court, and the Nets have not been consistent on the defensive end, especially against teams they should handle better.

They did a good job defensively against the LA Clippers in the fourth quarter, but they've allowed lots of points to some fragile teams.

Kyle Lowry will struggle with Irving on defense, but he will be up to the challenge on both sides. Lowry is the Toronto Raptors' leader and is having a solid year. He is averaging 17 points, six rebounds and seven assists per game, while his shooting splits are 42/36/87.

Defensively, Lowry is not on a great level at the moment, but he will surely compete well against a tough task.

Fred VanVleet (Toronto Raptors) vs James Harden (Brooklyn Nets)

James Harden #13 of the Brooklyn Nets.

Fred VanVleet is leading the Toronto Raptors in scoring with over 20 points per game. Additionally, he is coming off a 54-point night, which established a new franchise record for Toronto.

VanVleet is having the best year of his career offensively, as this is the first season where he is averaging at least 20 points a night. However, facing a nuclear team on offense like the Brooklyn Nets, VanVleet and the Toronto Raptors will need an efficient night at the basket.

James Harden has played nine games for the Brooklyn Nets and has taken the distributor's role. Harden is the squad's point guard and is averaging 24 points and 12 assists with the Nets, along with eight rebounds per game.

Harden is averaging only 15 shots per game in over 40 minutes played each game. However, he has played great all-around basketball, with opportunistic defense and clutch scoring.

At the end of this game, two things will be decisive: the Brooklyn Nets' defensive struggles and the Toronto Raptors' ability to make them pay for it.

The Brooklyn Nets are likely to give some chances to the Toronto Raptors' offense, and Nick Nurse's team will need to take advantage of those chances if they want to remain in the game until the final minutes of the fourth quarter.

