Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023-24 NBA Season | Nov. 28, 2023

The Brooklyn Nets host the Toronto Raptors tonight for the final day of the NBA In-Season Tournament group stages. Both the teams are quite mediocre this year with no obvious plan for the future. This is their first matchup and they are scheduled to face off four times this season.

The Nets decided to start fresh after the 'Big 3' experiment with Kevin Durant failed miserably but haven't yet fully committed to a rebuild. They have several players who could be fantastic on contending teams and yet the team isn't interested in trading them and gathering picks.

The entire Nets roster looks like the best role players put together and they are undoubtedly headed for an early exit in the postseason.

The Raptors are pretty much in the boat as the Nets. They are in the middle of either rebuilding or improving the current squad and their indecisiveness is hurting the franchise. They got rid of an incredible coach in Nick Nurse and then traded away their star point guard Fred VanVleet to Houston.

They are looking to develop third-year pro Scottie Barnes, but are also shipping away players who can help the team. Pascal Siakam is routinely mentioned in trade rumors and the franchise is also uncertain about the future of OG Anunoby.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Details, Preview, Betting Tips and Prediction

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Game Details

Teams: Toronto Raptors (8-9) vs Brooklyn Nets (8-8)

Date and Time: November 28, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York City, New York.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Preview

The Toronto Raptors got a few pieces to replace their outgoing players but that isn't enough to win in this star-stacked league. They have nowhere near the talent required to defeat any of the top teams in the East such as Boston, Miami, Philadelphia and Milwaukee. They have lost four of their last seven games and their upcoming slate is not easy either.

The Raptors have sent four players to the NBA G League and have sidelined Christian Koloko as he is dealing with a respiratory-related illness.

Moreover, the Toronto Raptors are effectively out of the NBA In-Season Tournament. They lost two of their three games in the group-stage matches and it is now mathematically impossible for them to get invited to Las Vegas even if they win tonight.

The Brooklyn Nets, on the other hand, still have a chance to play in Vegas. They are 2-1 in the group stages and are second in East Group C. The Nets can clinch the group if one of two things happens: They win tonight and Boston loses to Chicago or they win tonight and win the tie-breaker over Boston and Orlando.

They also have a chance to grab the Wild Card seat from the East in the following scenarios: They win tonight and Cleveland, Miami and New York all lose their games, or if they win tonight and win the tie-breaker with the other second-placed East teams with a 3-1 record.

Either way, defeating the Raptors is an absolute must for the Brooklyn Nets if they want to play in the tournament's quarter-finals. They also need to win by a big margin, likely over 15 points to win the tie-breakers.

However, the Nets have a lot of key players mentioned in the injury report. Nicolas Claxton and Dennis Smith Jr. are questionable, Cameron Johnson is probable to play whereas Cam Thomas is doubtful. Ben Simmons is sidelined due to his lower back issues.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Predicted starting lineups

The Raptors will feature their usual starting lineup. Dennis Schroder will start at point and OG Anunoby will join him in the backcourt. Scottie Barnes and Pascal Siakam will form the frontcourt with Barnes at the 3. Finally, Jakob Poeltl will continue as the center.

The Brooklyn Nets will feature a new starting lineup because a lot of their players are hurt. Spencer Dinwiddie will start as the point guard in the absence of Ben Simmons while Mikal Bridges takes up the shooting guard role.

Day'Ron Sharpe will be the center if Nic Claxton doesn't lace up and Dorian Finney-Smith will play as the power forward if Cam Johnson sits out. Royce O'Neale will likely be the small forward as long as Simmons is out.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Betting tips

The two teams are pretty evenly matched but the Nets are slight favorites, despite having multiple injuries. The game is in Brooklyn so the Nets have the advantage of playing in front of their home crowd. The Nets are -1.5 (-110) favorites in this game. The points total for the game is predicted to be over/under 223 and the moneyline has opened up at -120 for the Nets and +100 for the Raptors.

Mikal Bridges and Pascal Siakam have the highest chance of dropping a big total. Bridges' points prop is set at over/under 23.5 and Siakam's is 20.5. The rebounds prop is highest for Jakob Poeltl at 9.5 while for Scottie Barnes it is set at over/under 7.5.

For threes-made prop, Bridges, Dinwiddie, Lonnie Walker IV, and Johnson all have the over/under at 2.5. Surprisingly, OG Anunoby's threes-made prop is set at 1.5 even though he is averaging 41% from downtown on 6+ attempts a game.

The totals have gone over the spread in five of the last nine games for both teams.

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets: Prediction

This Nets team filled with quality role players will have something to show the fans if they make the NBA In-Season Tournament's knockout rounds. The fact that they made it to Vegas will open a lot of eyes in the league and the players can showcase their talent for a chance to get traded to a contender at the trade deadline.

They are playing at home and will be motivated to win against the Toronto Raptors, who have no chance of making it to Vegas. The Nets will also jump to 7th in the East if they win tonight.

