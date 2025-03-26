The Toronto Raptors travel to the Barclays Center to take on the Brooklyn Nets on Wednesday. The Raptors have struggled this season and hold the 11th seed (25-47) in the Eastern Conference. Meanwhile, the Nets are 12th (23-49) in the East and are two games behind the Raptors.

Coming into this game, the Raptors beat the Washington Wizards 112-104 and are 5-5 over their last 10 games. Meanwhile, the Nets have fared worse. They are on a four-game losing streak and are 2-8 over their last 10 games.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Preview, Prediction, Starting Lineups and Betting Tips

The Nets-Raptors game will take place at the Barclays Center on Wednesday. The game will go live at 7:30 p.m. EST (4:30 p.m. PT). Fans can stream the contest live via NBA League Pass or FuboTV.

Moneyline: Raptors (+104) vs Nets (-122)

Odds: Raptors (+1.5) vs. Nets (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors (o214.5 -110) vs. Nets (u214.5 -110)

Editor's note: The odds could change closer to tipoff, as the odds listed are based on available information at the time of writing.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Preview

The Toronto Raptors have met the Brooklyn Nets twice this season. Both teams have won a game each as they look to win the tie-breaker on Wednesday. Their first game on Dec. 19 ended in a 101-94 win for the Nets.

Cameron Johnson led the way for the Nets with 33 points, 10 rebounds and six assists, but no other player managed more than 12 points. Ben Simmons recorded 12 points, five rebounds and seven assists. Meanwhile, the Raptors were led by Ochai Agbaji, Gradey Dick and Scottie Barnes who combined for 55 points.

Their second game took place on Jan. 1, which ended with Toronto winning in dominant fashion (130-113).

The Raptors relied on Scottie barnes, Gradey Dick and Immanuel Quickley who combined for 75 points in the win. Meanwhile, the Nets were led by D’Angelo Russell and Cameron Johnson, who scored 22 and 24 points, respectively.

Both teams have been close this season and possess similar quality. The outcome of this game will be decided by who wants the win more. RJ Barrett will be one to look out for, recording 21.4 points, 6.5 rebounds and 5.6 assists per game.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Predicted Starting Lineups

Raptors

PG: Jamal Shead | SG: Ja’Kobe Walter | SF: RJ Barrett | PF: Scottie Barnes | C: Orlando Robinson

Nets

PG: D’Angelo Russell | SG: Keon Johnson | SF: Ziaire Williams | PF: Trendon Watford | C: Nic Claxton

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Betting Tips

Toronto Raptors vs. Brooklyn Nets (Image via Imagn)

Scottie Barnes is in fine form and is averaging 19.2 points, 7.2 rebounds and 5.8 assists over his last five games. It could pay off to bet on Barnes to surpass his points prop of 18.5.

Nicolas Claxton, meanwhile, is averaging 8.5 rebounds over his last 10 games. With Jakob Poeltl out for the Raptors, Claxton will have the chance to go for more. Considering that, it could pay off to bet on Claxton to surpass his rebounds prop of 9.5.

Toronto Raptors vs Brooklyn Nets Prediction

The Raptors have won their previous game, while the Brooklyn Nets are on a four-game losing streak. Both teams' similar quality, the Raptors' momentum could be a huge factor. Expect Toronto to win in what will likely be a tight game.

