Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls: Prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | January 30, 2024

The Toronto Raptors face the Chicago Bulls on January 30 as part of the NBA's five-game slate. The television broadcast will be handled by NBC Sports Chicago and SN starting at 8:00 p.m. Eastern Time. NBA League Pass and FuboTV are popular options for those who prefer to watch through an online livestream.

This marks the fourth and final meeting between the two teams in the 2023 season. Up to this point, the Bulls have secured victories in two matchups against the Raptors.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Preview, betting tips, and prediction

The Raptors have been struggling and they enter this matchup carrying a five-game losing skid. Their most recent matchup was a heartbreaking loss against the Atlanta Hawks by a score of 125-126.

Meanwhile, the Chicago Bulls reversed their fortunes after two consecutive losses by securing an eight-point victory against the Portland Trail Blazers on January 26. Presently, the team holds the ninth position in the NBA Eastern Conference with a record of 22-25.

Moneyline: Raptors (+205) vs Bulls (-250)

Spread: Raptors +6.5 (-110) vs -6.5 Bulls (-110)

Total (O/U): Raptors (u226.0) vs Bulls (o226.0)

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Preview

Zach LaVine is listed on the latest injury report for the Chicago Bulls and he is anticipated to make a return by early February. Patrick Williams is sidelined for the upcoming game against the Raptors, along with Torrey Craig. Additionally, Lonzo Ball is out for the remainder of the season.

For Toronto, Immanuel Quickley has been upgraded to probable while Jakob Poeltl needs more time to heal his ankle. RJ Barrett is also out as he is still nursing a knee injury.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Predicted lineups

The Toronto Raptors have put Scottie Barnes and Dennis Schroeder as their starting backcourt in the previous game. Thaddeus Young is the starting center and he is joined by Bruce Brown and Gary Trent Jr. in the front court.

On the other side, Ayo Dosunmu has been starting at guard joining Coby White. Nikola Vucevic locks the center position while Alex Caruso and DeMar DeRozan are the forwards.

Toronto Raptors vs Chicago Bulls: Betting tips

Scottie Barnes has been given a high 24.5 points for his NBA prop. He has not gone over the mark in the last four games and feels unlikely to do so here.

DeMar DeRozan, a proficient mid-range scorer, has taken the lead in scoring for the Bulls in the absence of Zach LaVine. With an NBA prop of 23.5 points, he is expected to surpass this mark, especially as the team aims to capitalize on home-court advantage.

Toronto Raptors vs. Chicago Bulls: Prediction

Having the game played at the United Center, the Chicago Bulls are the safe pick to win the game and they should cover the 6.5 spread. The total in their last three encounters went under twice and it is leading to go under as well without sufficient starts on both sides.

