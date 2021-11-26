Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 26th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Indiana Pacers will host the Toronto Raptors at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse on Friday, November 26th, in an exciting 2021-22 NBA game.

The Raptors will head into this game off a 126-113 win against the Memphis Grizzlies, helping them improve to 9-10 on the season and 12th in the East. The Indiana Pacers, meanwhile, are coming off a 124-116 overtime loss against the LA Lakers to slip to 13th in the Eastern Conference.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

OG Anunoby (right) looks to make a play out of the post.

The Toronto Raptors have a few names in their injury report as they head to Indiana for their next game.

A major omission from the side will be OG Anunoby. After sustaining a hip injury ahead of their game against the Utah Jazz on November 18th, Anunoby has been sidelined.

Josh Lewenberg @JLew1050 Raptors' injury report has Khem Birch listed as OUT for tomorrow's game in Indiana. OG Anunoby is questionable. Raptors' injury report has Khem Birch listed as OUT for tomorrow's game in Indiana. OG Anunoby is questionable.

While the injury has been listed as day-to-day, his return against Indiana seems doubtful. Khem Birch is also expected to miss the game against Indiana.

Toronto's big-man has found himself in the starting rotation in the last few games. After sustaining a knee injury on November 24th, Birch is expected to be day-to-day.

Player Name: Status: Reason: Khem Birch Out Knee OG Anunoby Questionable Hip

Indiana Pacers Injury Report

TJ Warren being guarded by Bam Adebayo

The Indiana Pacers will continue to see only one name in their injury report ahead of their home game against the Toronto Raptors.

Indiana Pacers @Pacers Injury Report for tonight's game vs. Los Angeles:



Caris LeVert - Available (lower back soreness)

T.J. Warren - Out (left foot) Injury Report for tonight's game vs. Los Angeles:Caris LeVert - Available (lower back soreness)T.J. Warren - Out (left foot) https://t.co/vBLIlcgo2Z

TJ Warren will continue to be sidelined from action due to a foot injury. After sustaining the injury late in December 2020, Warren is yet to return to action. With no set timeline for his return, the Pacers will continue to see the absence of one of their key rotational pieces.

Player Name: Status: Reason: TJ Warren Out Foot

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

Toronto Raptors vs Portland Trail Blazers

The Toronto Raptors have had some success early in the 2021-22 season. While it doesn't seem likely they'll make the playoffs, they are a better team than their record suggests.

Scottie Barnes has been a huge revelation. The Raptors rookie has emerged as one of the best players of his draft class, finding himself in contention for the Rookie of the Year award this season.

B/R Hoops @brhoops Scottie Barnes helps lead the Raptors to a W racking up 17 points on 8-14 FG and grabbed 9 boards😤 @ScottBarnes561 Scottie Barnes helps lead the Raptors to a W racking up 17 points on 8-14 FG and grabbed 9 boards😤 @ScottBarnes561 https://t.co/CcdcxMQbMe

Additionally, the Toronto Raptors have also seen the return of Pascal Siakam. The Raptors star had been sidelined due to injury, but his return to the rotation has helped bolster the overall lineup.

The performances of players such as Precious Achiuwa and Fred VanVleet continue to be key to the Toronto Raptors' success. While Anunoby's injury leaves a massive dent in the starting rotation, the Raptors have looked to make up for that by moving Barnes into the small forward role, with Siakam playing at the 4.

With Khem Birch also being sidelined, the Toronto Raptors will look to continue with Achiuwa starting in the center spot.

Indiana Pacers

New Orleans Pelicans vs Indiana Pacers

The Indiana Pacers have had a relatively disappointing start to their 2021-22 campaign. Under new head coach Rick Carlisle, the team is in disarray, as they find themselves in the lower rung of the Eastern Conference standings.

The team has some solid pieces in their starting rotation. In the absence of TJ Warren, the frontcourt consists of a talented big-man duo of Domantas Sabonis and Myles Turner.

Presenting a solid option at the offensive and defensive end, Indiana's frontcourt is complimented by the backcourt pairing of Malcolm Brogdon running point alongside Caris LeVert featuring in the shooting guard spot.

With Justin Holiday starting at the small forward position, the Pacers have also benefitted from rookie Chris Duarte's performances.

SportsCenter @SportsCenter CHRIS DUARTE SENDS IT TO OVERTIME 🚨 CHRIS DUARTE SENDS IT TO OVERTIME 🚨 https://t.co/5Tj52b2aBT

Duarte played a huge role in their last game against the LA Lakers. With a corner three that sent the game into overtime, the rookie showed incredible composure. That is something the Pacers will look to count on as the season progresses.

Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Predicted Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

G - Fred VanVleet | G - Gary Trent Jr. | F - Scottie Barnes | F - Pascal Siakam | C - Precious Achiuwa.

Indiana Pacers

G - Malcolm Brogdon | G - Caris LeVert | F - Justin Holiday | F - Domantas Sabonis | F - Myles Turner.

