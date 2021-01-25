Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers Prediction and Match Preview - January 25th, 2021 l NBA Season 2020-21

The Indiana Pacers will take on the resurgent Toronto Raptors at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse tonight. The gritty Pacers have a 9-7 NBA record, while the Raptors have a 7-9 record.

This will be a rematch of yesterday's game, in which the Toronto Raptors prevailed with a scoreline of 107-102.

Match Details

Fixture: Toronto Raptors vs Indiana Pacers - NBA Season 2020-21.

Date & Time: Monday, 25th January 2021 - 7:00 PM ET (Tuesday, 24th January 2021 - 5:30 AM IST).

Venue: Bankers Life Fieldhouse, Indianapolis, IN.

Toronto Raptors Preview

The Toronto Raptors have struggled to find their offensive rhythm this season, resulting in them being stuck in the bottom half of the Eastern Conference.

Advertisement

The lack of a leading scorer has hurt the 2019 champions massively, as Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam have been unreliable options in the closing stages of games.

However, head coach Nick Nurse's recent tweaks have seen them improve in the last few games, including yesterday's win.

The Raptors are currently on a two-game winning streak, which they would like to continue when they travel to Bankers Life Fieldhouse to face the Indiana Pacers.

Key Player - Fred VanVleet

The Indiana Pacers will need to keep Fred VanVleet quiet tonight

Fred VanVleet isn't performing at the level he is capable of. Nevertheless, the 26-year-old is averaging 18.9 points, 4.5 rebounds and 6.5 assists this season while shooting at 40.2% from the field and 35.6% from beyond the arc.

Considering the prowess of VanVleet, the Indiana Pacers will need to keep the player quiet as he could wreak havoc.

Toronto Raptors Starting Lineup

G Fred VanVleet, G Norman Powell, F OG Anunoby, F S Johnson, C Aron Baynes.

Also Read: What is the most valuable franchise in NBA right now?

Indiana Pacers Preview

Advertisement

Despite losing Victor Oladipo in a trade, the Indiana Pacers have gone from strength to strength this season.

The franchise's offense could improve its efficiency from beyond the arc despite seldom stagnating during key stretches in games.

Defense has particularly been a strong point for the Indiana Pacers. The likes of Malcolm Brogdon, Justin Holiday and Myles Turner have kept opposition teams from getting easy buckets, and that could very well happen to the Toronto Raptors.

Key Player - Domantas Sabonis

Domantas Sabonis will be expected to perform well for the Indiana Pacers tonight after a poor display last time out

Domantas Sabonis has been performing at an All-Star level for the Indiana Pacers this season.

The player is averaging an impressive 21.7 points, 12.5 rebounds and 5.9 assists while shooting at 55.4% from the field and 34.2% from beyond the arc.

The European big failed in the two teams' last meeting and will be expected to perform well tonight.

Indiana Pacers Predicted Lineup

G Malcolm Brogdon, G Justin Holiday, F Doug McDermott, F Domantas Sabonis, C Myles Turner.

Raptors vs Pacers Match Prediction

Advertisement

The Toronto Raptors have been on a good run lately but will be handicapped against the Indiana Pacers as they will be missing the duo of Pascal Siakam and Kyle Lowry.

The Pacers are seeking revenge for yesterday's loss and are the favorites going into this matchup.

Where to watch Raptors vs Pacers

The local coverage of the Toronto Raptors-Indiana Pacers game will be available on NBC Sports Network and TSN. International fans can stream the game live on the NBA League Pass.

Also Read: 1 player the Dallas Mavericks could acquire before the NBA trade deadline to make a title push