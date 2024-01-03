Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 3, 2024

The Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies matchup is one of the 12 NBA games scheduled for Wednesday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on Feb. 5, 2023, a game that Toronto won 106-103.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 3.

The Raptors hold a 28-26 all-time advantage against the Grizzlies. As previously mentioned, Toronto won the most recent matchup. Pascal Siakam had 19 points, six rebounds, five assists and one steal in the win. Desmond Bane had 26 points for Memphis.

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies game is scheduled for Wednesday, Jan. 3, at FedExForum. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports SE-MEM and TSN. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Raptors (-102) vs Grizzlies (-120)

Spread: Raptors (+1.5) vs Grizzlies (-1.5)

Total (O/U): Raptors -110 (o231.5) vs Grizzlies -110 (u231.5)

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies preview

The Raptors are 12th in the East with a 13-20 record. In their most recent game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, RJ Barrett and Immanuel Quickley made their debuts with their new team after being traded from the New York Knicks. Toronto has struggled on the road with a 4-11 record and will try to fix things with a revamped roster.

The Grizzlies are 13th in the West with a 11-22 record. However, it could be a bit misleading as the first 25 games were played without Ja Morant. Since his return, Memphis has gone 5-3, with one of the losses coming in Morant’s absence due to illness. The Grizzlies will be playing the back end of back-to-backs after beating the San Antonio Spurs 106-98 on Tuesday.

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies starting lineups

As per ESPN, the Raptors will be without Christian Koloko who is out with illness. With the rest of the roster available, coach Darko Rajakovic should start Scottie Barnes, Quickley, Siakam, Barrett and Jakob Poeltl.

The Grizzlies will be without Brandon Clarke and Steven Adams. Clarke isn’t expected to be back until the All-Star break, while Adams is presumably out for the season. Derrick Rose exited Tuesday’s game with left thigh soreness. His status should be monitored before the start of the game.

Coach Taylor Jenkins should start Morant, Bane, Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart and Bismack Biyombo.

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies betting tips

Ja Morant has an over/under of 25.5 points for the game. Morant averages 25.3 points in seven games for the season. His career average against the Raptors drops to 17.8 points. Toronto should restrict him under 25.5 points Wednesday.

Pascal Siakam has an over/under of 22.5 points. He scored 36 and 35 in the past two games. We expect him to score over 22.5 points against Memphis.

Scottie Barnes has an over/under of 1.5 3-pointers made. He averages 2.2 3s made for the season. Barnes should score two or more 3-pointers against the Grizzlies.

Toronto Raptors vs Memphis Grizzlies prediction

The Grizzlies are slightly favored to win at home. After a tough start to the season, Memphis has found its footing after Morant’s return from suspension. Even though the Raptors aren’t an easy opponent by any measure, the Grizzlies should cover the spread to get a win. With both teams having a few good defensive players, the team total should stay under 231.5 points.