Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction and Betting Tips for 2023 NBA In-Season Tournament | Nov. 15, 2023

The Toronto Raptors and Milwaukee Bucks will face each other on Nov. 15. The Bucks are 6-4 to begin their season, while the Raptors are 5-5. Milwaukee will be without Jae Crowder and Chris Livingston. Giannis Antetokounmpo is listed as probable for the contest.

The Raptors could be without OG Anunoby, who is listed as doubtful, along with Gary Trent Jr. and Christian Koloko have been ruled out of the game. Neither team has enjoyed an ideal start to the season. Milwaukee is clearly working through some speedbumps as they look for Giannis and Damian Lillard to gel on the court.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Game Details, prediction and betting

Game Details

Teams: Milwaukee Bucks (6-5) vs. Toronto Raptors (5-5)

Date and Time: November 15, 2023 | 7:30 p.m. ET

Venue: Scotiabank Arena, Toronto, Ontario

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Preview

The Milwaukee Bucks are expected to challenge for the crown of Eastern Conference champions this season. The trio of Giannis Antetokounmpo, Damian Lillard, and Khris Middleton is versatile on offense and can provide reliable value on the defensive end. T

To begin the season, the Bucks have seldom had their top three players on the court together. So, they will want to use their upcoming stretch of games to build some continuity.

Toronto's season has gone as many expected. The Raptors have some high-end talent, but the supporting cast leaves a lot to be desired.

The roster is built on size and length, yet there is too much crossover between their best players. Still, the Raptors are .500 after 10 games and look like a team that could earn themselves a playoff spot.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Projected starting lineups

The Milwaukee Bucks starting five could look like this: Damian Lillard, Malik Beasley, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokounmpo, and Brook Lopez.

Milwaukee's starting lineup has floor spacing, defense, rim running, and high-level shot-making. They have all the ingredients to be one of the best teams in the NBA.

The Toronto Raptors starting five could look like this: Dennis Schroder, Scottie Barnes, Otto Porter Jr., Pascal Siakam, and Jakob Poeltl.

Toronto's starting five is built around length and versatility. Barnes and Siakam will be the two star players, while Poeltl is one of the most reliable big men in the NBA.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Betting tips

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the contest against the Toronto Raptors, averaging 29.5 points over his first 10 games. He is -122 to score over 29.5 when Milwaukee plays the Raptors on Nov. 15. If you think Toronto's size and length will slow Giannis down, you can take the under for -104.

Damian Lillard has struggled to shoot the ball from the perimeter to begin the new season. However, that slump has to end sometime. He is -162 to hit more than 2.5 threes against Toronto and +126 on the under. Lillard is too good to struggle for much longer.

Jakob Poeltl is averaging 7.9 boards per game. He will have his work cut out when facing Milwaukee. The under on the veteran center grabbing less than 8.5 boards is smart money at -113. If you prefer the over, you can get it for the same odds.

Dennis Schroder is dishing out 7.7 assists per game. He will be relied upon to break down Milwaukee's defense in the half-court. You can get over 7.5 assists at +120, or take the under at -154.

Toronto Raptors vs. Milwaukee Bucks: Prediction

The Milwaukee Bucks enter their game against the Toronto Raptors as slight favorites. They're -4.4 on the speed (-110) and -196 on the money line. Toronto's decision to build around Scottie Barnes means they're a semi-rebuilding roster, and that has left them in NBA purgatory for the time being. Toronto is +4.5 on the spread and +164 for the money line.

The Raptors' overall size could give the Bucks some problems throughout the game, as will their desire to push the rock and play at pace. However, Milwaukee's roster is deep and led by two genuine superstars. The Bucks should find a way to win what will be a closely fought-contest.