Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction and Match Preview - 10th August 2020

Match Details

Fixture - Milwaukee Bucks vs Toronto Raptors

Date & Time - 10th August, 6:30 PM ET (11th August, 4:00 AM IST)

Location - The Field House, Orlando, Florida

Eastern conference heavy weights Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors will meet in a top of the table clash in the NBA bubble. Both the teams will be looking to secure the bragging rights and improve their record. Milwaukee Bucks and Toronto Raptors are strong favourites for the NBA championship and have been in stellar form this season.

Milwaukee Bucks Preview

The best of The Greek Freak:



34 PTS | 13 REB | 5 BLK pic.twitter.com/eWETJGbLAH — Milwaukee Bucks (@Bucks) August 9, 2020

The Milwaukee Bucks have faced some unprecedented losses in the NBA bubble. They lost to the Dallas Mavericks in their last game in overtime as they could not deal with a sizzling performance by youngster Luka Doncic who recorded a triple-double on the night.

The Milwaukee Bucks offence has clicked in the right manner in the NBA bubble but head coach Mike Budenholzer would be hoping he sees better defence against Toronto Raptors. The Milwaukee Bucks will be relying on the duo of Giannis Antetokoumpo and Khris Middleton to win this fixture.

Key Player- Giannis Antetokoumpo

Advertisement

Milwaukee Bucks v Houston Rockets

It goes without saying, Giannis Antetokoumpo is easily the best player on the Milwaukee Bucks roster and arguably the best player in the NBA. Antetokoumpo is a front runner for the NBA MVP award and is also a part of the NBA Defensive Player of the Year contender conversation.

Giannis is having a scintillating season where his scoring and rebounding have absolutely dismantled the opposition at times. Needless to say, the Toronto Raptors will have to strategize to neutralize Antetokoumpo's defensive and offensive prowess.

Milwaukee Bucks Predicted Lineup

Eric Bledsoe, Wesley Matthews, Khris Middleton, Giannis Antetokoumpo, Brook Lopez

Also read: LA Lakers vs Denver Nuggets Prediction and Match Preview - 10th August 2020

Toronto Raptors Preview

📸 | Views thru 3 pic.twitter.com/OkBANClz7e — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) August 9, 2020

The Toronto Raptors have faced a mixed bag of results in the NBA bubble. They won their last game against the Memphis Grizzlies and will be looking to continue their streak against the Milwaukee Bucks. Head coach Nick Nurse has seen his team play some incredible defence and he will be hoping that he sees the same defensive intensity against the Milwaukee Bucks as they will have to guard Giannis Antetokoumpo and Khris Middleton.

Key Player- Kyle Lowry

Toronto Raptors v Orlando Magic

After playing second fiddle to star forward Kawhi Leonard last year, Pascal Siakam has emerged as a first option for Nick Nurse's team. Playing at the forward position, Pascal Siakam has averaged 23 points, 7.5 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game.

Siakam's elevated game has ensured that the Toronto Raptors haven't missed Kawhi Leonard's scoring prowess. Siakam's size and shooting will be a threat to the Milwaukee Bucks' stingy defense.

Toronto Raptors Predicted Lineup

Kyle Lowry, Fred VanVleet, OG Anunoby, Pascal Siakam, Marc Gasol

Toronto Raptors vs Milwaukee Bucks - Match Prediction

A top of the table clash, it should be an exciting contest between the two teams. Both teams had different results in their last respective games, but will be looking to make a statement in this fixture. The Toronto Raptors are capable of an upset but the Milwaukee Bucks should win this tie as they are much stronger on offence than their eastern conference opponents.

Bucks vs Raptors - Where to Watch

Viewers in the USA can tune in to national sports TV channel ESPN for this primetime game. Local coverage of the game will be available on FOX Sports Wisconsin. International viewers can stream this game on NBA League Pass.

Also read: OKC Thunder vs Phoenix Suns Prediction & Match Preview - August 10th, 2020