Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - November 19th, 2021 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Toronto Raptors continue their five-game road trip out west on Friday when they visit the Sacramento Kings at the Golden 1 Center. The Raptors are 0-2 on their road trip and have lost three in a row, while the Kings are coming off a 10-point loss to the Minnesota Timberwolves.

Toronto started their road trip with two straight losses to the Portland Trail Blazers and Utah Jazz. They are now on a three-game losing streak heading into Friday's game, which stretches back to their loss to the Detroit Pistons at home before their road trip. The Raptors were defeated by the Jazz 119-103 on Thursday.

Meanwhile, the Kings are coming off a 107-97 defeat at the hands of the Timberwolves. It was the last game of their four-game road trip which ended with a record of 1-3. The only team they defeated was the Detroit Pistons last November 15th.

Toronto Raptors Injury Report

The Toronto Raptors have five players on their injury report heading into Friday's game against the Sacramento Kings. Four of the five players are listed as out, while one is listed as questionable. Second-year big man Precious Achiuwa is questionable due to tendinitis in his right shoulder.

Isaac Bonga and David Johnson were assigned to the Raptors' G League affiliate, the Raptors 905. Yuta Watanaba is still recovering from a left calf strain, while OG Anunoby has a left hip pointer. According to Raptors head coach Nick Nurse, Anunoby will be out for a "while."

Sacramento Kings Injury Report

The Sacramento Kings have a healthy roster heading into the matchup with the Toronto Raptors. The only player listed as out is Louis King, who is currently assigned to the Kings' G League affiliate, the Stockton Kings.

However, things are not looking up for the Kings as their head coach, Luke Walton, is in the hot seat. Walton is in his third season in Sacramento, but has never had a winning season. The pressure is on Walton to succeed because of their good roster and the fact that the Kings have not made the postseason in 15 seasons, which is the longest drought in the NBA today.

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Predicted Lineups

Toronto Raptors

The Toronto Raptors will continue to make adjustments as they can't seem to have a fully fit roster. They were without Pascal Siakam for the early part of the season and OG Anunoby stepped up in what would be his breakout year.

But with Anunoby out for a while, Siakam slides into the power forward position alongside Khem Birch, who started with Precious Achiuwa not playing. Rookie sensation Scottie Barnes joins them on the frontcourt against the Sacramento Kings.

Fred VanVleet and Gary Trent Jr. complete the starting lineup at both guard positions. Off the bench, the Raptors are expected to give more minutes to Malachi Flynn, Dalano Banton, Chris Boucher and Sviatoslav Mykhailiuk.

Sacramento Kings

The Sacramento Kings have made a slight change to their startling lineup the past two games. They are most likely to stick with that new lineup moving forward and into the Toronto Raptors game.

Chimezie Metu replaces Maurice Harkless in the starting lineup at power forward. Harrison Barnes slides into the small forward spot, while Richaun Holmes remain at center.

De'Aaron Fox and Tyrese Haliburton are the starting guards, with Buddy Hield coming in as the sixth man off the bench. Rookie guard Davion Mitchell, Tristan Thompson and, surprisingly, Marvin Bagley III are all expected to get minutes.

Sacramento Kings @SacramentoKings Final: Kings fall to Wolves 107-97.



Sacramento held to 37% from the field and committed 20 turnovers in the defeat. Final: Kings fall to Wolves 107-97.Sacramento held to 37% from the field and committed 20 turnovers in the defeat. https://t.co/6vY9I3LWt0

Toronto Raptors vs Sacramento Kings: Starting 5s

Toronto Raptors

Point Guard - Fred VanVleet | Shooting Guard - Gary Trent Jr. | Small Forward - Scottie Barnes | Power Forward - Pascal Siakam | Center - Khem Birch

Sacramento Kings

Point Guard - De’Aaron Fox | Shooting Guard - Tyrese Haliburton | Small Forward - Harrison Barnes | Power Forward - Chimezie Metu | Center - Richaun Holmes

