Trae Young admits he won't be able to handle losing for long

Ice Trae is having a career year with the Hawks

Trae Young made an appearance recently on ESPN’s The Jump and he was inquired about his stance on the Atlanta Hawks' miserable run this year. Chicago Bulls legend Scottie Pippen applauded the 21-year-old's long-range shooting as well as his exponential rise but followed it up with an honest question of how long a player of Young's caliber could handle losing in the long run.

“Not long. Not long,” Young replied. “My mind is focused on winning and figure out a way to help my team win and that’s my main priority, just try to help my team win and obviously it’s been tough, last year and this year so far, we haven’t been able to really find that edge that helps us win. A lot of people look at the fact that I’m super young. I’m just tryna help our team win, trynna find a way and I think it will come.”

Trae's Young's impressive season so far despite Atlanta's mishaps

Trae Young is scoring at a blistering rate of 29.7 points (3rd highest in the league) along with 9.2 assists per game while shooting 37% from the distance this season so far. The Atlanta Hawks have been unable to make a mark across the 56 games played this year.

The ailing Hawks currently hold a 15-41 (0.268) win-loss record and sit at the second-worst spot on the East leaderboard with no hope of a postseason appearance yet again. While they have made added some size and defensive capability to their roster prior to the trade deadline, we'll only have to wait and see if that translates to improved on-court showings from the Hawks.