Trae Young Injury Update: Latest on Hawks guard's status against Denver Nuggets (April 6)

The Atlanta Hawks will continue to keep their All-Star guard Trae Young sidelined in the upcoming marquee cross-conference matchup against the defending champions Denver Nuggets on Saturday for their second and final matchup this season. The Nuggets won the previous game 129-122 on Dec. 11.

Trae Young injury update

According to reports, Trae Young has made strides in his recuperation from surgery on his left pinky finger and is aiming for a comeback.

Young underwent his scheduled re-examination on Monday and is poised to enter the next stage of his rehabilitation, according to the Hawks. As part of this progression, Young began small finger motion exercises this week.

However, he has not reached the stage where he can engage in contact practice. The Hawks have refrained from ruling Young out for the season or providing a specific target date for his return, creating uncertainty regarding his potential comeback.

As Saturday's action looms, the Hawks maintain a six-game advantage over the Nets for the fourth and last spot in the Eastern Conference Play-In Tournament. That is Atlanta's motivation to expedite Young's return to the court before the conclusion of the regular season.

During Young's absence for the past 21 games, Dejounte Murray's performance has surged, with averages of 25.1 points, 8.0 assists, 5.6 rebounds, 3.5 3-pointers, and 1.8 steals in 37.2 minutes per game.

What happened to Trae Young?

Young suffered a ligament tear in his left pinky finger on Feb. 23 during a game against the Toronto Raptors. He underwent surgery four days later to address the injury.

The precise timing of the injury remains unclear, as Trae continued to play despite experiencing discomfort. He completed the game despite the injury, tallying 11 points on 2-of-6 shooting and dishing out seven assists.

Atlanta seems to have secured a solid position in the play-in tournament, regardless of how it performans in the final two weeks of the regular season. As a result, the team may not feel pressured to rush Young's return until .

How to watch Atlanta Hawks vs Denver Nuggets?

The cross-conference matchup between the Atlanta Hawks and the Denver Nuggets will tipoff at 9 p.m. EDT at the Ball Arena in Denver. The game will be aired locally on Altitutde and Bally Sports SE ATL for home and away coverage, respectively.

It will also be available for live streaming on Fubo TV and NBA League Pass, giving viewers access to NBA TV for a week's worth of free trial.