Trae Young throws shade on IG, mocks Dillon Brooks with Drake song: “Can't believe this N**** talkin"

The Atlanta Hawks faced the Houston Rockets on Dec. 20 in a game that saw the Hawks emerge victorious. The match was part of the NBA regular season, and the Hawks secured a win with a strong performance. The game was closely contested, with both teams displaying a high level of play.

The Hawks' victory resulted from their effective teamwork and individual contributions from key players. One of the notable aspects of the game was the matchup between Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks and Dillon Brooks of the Houston Rockets.

The two players got chippy during the game, showcasing a competitive on-court rivalry. This added an extra layer of intensity to the game and drew attention to the individual performance of both players. After the game and the Hawks' win, Trae Young took to Instagram to upload stories that appeared to mock Dillon Brooks.

Trae Young's IG stories side by side

Young's posts included photos and Drake songs, with one containing the caption "Can't believe this N**** talking," which was perceived as throwing shade at Brooks. This social media activity added a dramatic element to the rivalry between the two players and sparked conversations among fans and the basketball community.

The game between the Atlanta Hawks and the Houston Rockets was a compelling matchup that showcased high-quality basketball and featured a notable on-court rivalry between Young and Brooks, further highlighted by Young's social media activity after the game.

Young finished with 30 points, 14 assists and four rebounds.

Trae Young's challenging season: Carrying the Atlanta Hawks

Trae Young's season has been a test of resilience for both him and the Atlanta Hawks. Despite the team's struggles, Young has shown unwavering determination, putting up historical numbers to carry the team on his back. The Hawks' slow start to the season has put Young under the spotlight, with discussions revolving around his performance and the team's overall situation.

Young's performance has been a focal point, with concerns about his porous defense and inefficient, high-volume offense.

His shooting percentages and turnover rate have been scrutinized, leading to questions about his impact on the team's overall performance.

Amidst the early-season challenges, it's clear that Young's offensive prowess remains a driving force for the Hawks. Despite the team's struggles, his ability to generate points and create scoring opportunities for his teammates has been instrumental.