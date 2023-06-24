Undrafted NBA signings 2023: Top 5 players who signed with teams following NBA Draft 

There are several undrafted NBA signings following the draft on June 23. While big-name players like Victor Wembanyama, Brandon Miller and Scoot Henderson went in the top three, as expected, other players slipped in the draft.

For example, Cam Whitmore was expected to go in the top ten, but he fell to the Houston Rockets at No. 20. For other players, they didn't just slip in the draft, they fell out of contention entirely.

Without further ado, let's take a look at five undrafted NBA signings who have been big for their respective teams.

Top undrafted NBA signings

Here are the top five:

#5 Terquavion Smith

NC State alumni, Smith kicks off our list of undrafted NBA signings. In his freshman year at NC State, Smith averaged 16.3 points per game on 39.8% shooting. Moreover, he proved his abilities at the defensive end, averaging 1.3 steals per game.

Although the Second-team All-ACC member went undrafted, he has since signed with the Philadelphia 76ers on a two-way contract.

#4 Markquis Nowell

Markquis Nowell was one of the least surprising undrafted NBA signings in the wake of the draft.

As a First-team All-Big 12 member and Big 12 All-Defensive Team member, he embodied Nate Robinson's 'Heart Over Height' mantra. Moreover, the 5' 8" guard set the NCAA tournament single-game assists record with 19.

Fortunately for the Kansas State alum, he has signed with the Toronto Raptors since going undrafted.

#3 Oscar Tshiebwe

Oscar Tshiebwe had an impressive collegiate career despite being an undersized center. As the 2022 Kareem Abdul-Jabbar award winner and 2022 National college player of the year, his contract wasn't entirely surprising.

Following the NBA draft, Oscar Tshiebwe signed a two-way contract with the Indiana Pacers ahead of the NBA summer league.

#2 Adama Sanogo

Adama Sanogo going undrafted was somewhat surprising, as he had originally entered the 2022 NBA draft.

After an impressive year with the University of Connecticut, that saw him help the team win the NCAA title as well as the 'Final Four Most Outstanding Player Award' he declared for the draft again.

This time, he wound up going undrafted, putting him on a list of dominant collegiate big-men who went undrafted. Since then, he has signed a two-way contract with the Chicago Bulls.

#1 Drew Timme

Drew Timme, much like Sanogo and Tshiebwe, was a talented big-man in college who now finds himself as an undrafted NBA signing. After being a consensus first-team All-American this past year, Timme entered the draft with high hopes.

Since then, he has signed with the Milwaukee Bucks, giving fans something to look forward to heading into summer league.

