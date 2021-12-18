“Unseen photo, miss you Unc” - Shareef O’Neal shares emotional unseen photo with Kobe Bryant

Kobe Bryant's death fell hard on the NBA community, and hit even harder for the ones close to him. Shareef O’Neal, son of Hall of Famer Shaquille O'Neal, had that special relationship with Bryant; they were almost like family.

Shaquille O'Neal and Kobe Bryant played together on the LA Lakers between 1996 and 2004, when they had a falling out, and O'Neal was traded to the Miami Heat. The Lakers, led by Bryant and O'Neal, won three straight NBA championships from 2000-02 and made another NBA Finals in 2004.

Shareef O’Neal, born on Jan. 11, 2000, and was 4 1/2 years old when his father was traded to the Heat on July 14, 2004.

On Twitter, Shareef O’Neal posted a never-before-seen picture of Bryant and himself when he was a child.

Shareef O’Neal is following in his father's footsteps, playing at Shaq's alma mater, Louisiana State University, on his hopeful road to the NBA. He has often said how much Bryant played a role in his drive to want to be in the NBA.

Kobe Bryant’s continued impact on the league

Kobe Bryant is one of the best players to in NBA history. In his 20-year career, he averaged 25.0 points, 5.2 rebounds, and 4.7 assists. He played his entire career with the Lakers, becoming an icon for the franchise and the league.

Bryant, a Hall of Famer, achieved just about every possible accomplishment someone could in the NBA. He was a five-time champion, one-time MVP (2007-08), two-time Finals MVP, 18-time All-Star, four-time All-Star Game MVP, 15-time All-NBA selection, two-time scoring champion and 12-time All-Defensive team member.

Like Michael Jordan was for Bryant, "Black Mamba" has been an inspiration for many NBA stars who grew up idolizing him. On the day of his tragic and shocking death, players like Devin Booker, Jayson Tatum and Trae Young played with tears in their eyes.

Booker and Tatum especially molded their games after Bryant. The shoulder fake to the turnaround, fading midrange shot is not as smooth as Bryant's but gets close. Both have become two of the league's rising stars, and both have praised the impact Bryant has had on their careers.

Bryant is one of the best players in NBA history and has made a massive impact before dying far too soon at age 41.

