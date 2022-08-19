“Us big guys are sensitive when you start talking about our weight, so I know he coming back with that force” - Shaquille O'Neal says 1x All-Star will dominate next season

Shaquille O'Neal is betting it all on New Orleans Pelicans big man Zion Williamson. The four-time NBA champ believes the one-time All-Star has a lot to prove and will return with a vengeance.

Williamson missed the entire 2021-22 season after having offseason foot surgery. During the season, the Duke product was trolled for his weight after making an appearance at a Pelicans' games in street clothes.

That was undoubtedly a rough phase for the player and the organization, which led to what has been reported to be a weight clause in his rookie extension.

Nonetheless, Shaq believes Williamson will prove people wrong by dominating on the hardwood. On "The Big Podcast with Shaq," the question of what team will impress this season was raised, and Shaq said:

"I'm going with the New Orleans Pelicans. Big boy is back. He's looking good. ... I'm going with Big Zion to dominate this year – not play well – dominate.

"See, us big guys are sensitive when you start talking about our weight. So, I know he coming back with that force to show people, 'Yeah, I'm big, but – guess what? – I'm the best big at being big."

Williamson has not durable player since joining the league as the No. 1 pick in 2019. He played only 24 games in his rookie season and missed his entire third season.

However, in his sophomore year, he played 61 games and was an unstoppable force in the paint. The big man bullied his way to the cup, averaging 27.0 points and 7.2 rebounds, shooting 61.1%.

Shaquille O'Neal believes Zion Williamson is "just big-boned"

Shaquille O'Neal does not believe Zion Williamson has a weight problem.

Towards the end of last year, Williamson was on the receiving end of constant ridicule due to his weight. However, O'Neal did not think the big man had a weight issue.

"I don’t think he has a weight problem," O'Neal said. "He’s just big-boned. Listen, the man out there doing windmills. I’m out of shape, and I’m leading the league in scoring."

However, the franchise does not think the same, so much so that they included it in his contract. Per reports, Williamson is expected to never exceed 295 pounds and will be subject to regular weight checks.

If he goes above the stipulated weight, he will lose some of his money. The big man signed a five-year max rookie extension worth up to $231 million.

The Pelicans successfully reached the playoffs despite a horrid 2-12 start to the season. Although they got eliminated in the first round, they gave the Phoenix Suns a six-game battle.

With Williamson healthy, their chances are looking good. Although the competition in the Western Conference is stiff, the Pelicans will like their chances of at least another playoff appearance.

