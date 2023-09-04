USA vs Italy Basketball Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for the FIBA World Cup 2023

Despite losing in shocking upset, Team USA still finds themselves in the quarter-finals of the FIBA World Cup. They are set to face Italy on September 5th with an opportunity to punch their ticket to the semi-finals.

Through five games of the World Cup, Team USA is sitting with a record of 4-1. They came out of the gates in dominant fashion, pulling off multiple blowout victories. However, their fun was spoiled over the weekend after Lithuania was able to pull off a major upset.

Italy is also coming into this matchup with a record of 4-1. Their only defeat came earlier in the World Cup when they lost to Karl-Anthony Towns and the Dominican Republic.

Here is a breakdown of the betting odds as these teams prepare to face off.

Team USA vs Italy betting odds:

Heading into this matchup, Team USA is listed as a heavy favorite. The line is currently set at -15.5 with -115 odds. As for Italy, odds for them to cover +15.5 sits at -105.

As for the Moneyline, the U.S.'s odds are -2,200 and Italy's is +1,150. The current line for total points for the game is over/under 178.5 with -110 odds.

Looking at the United States' track record in the FIBA World Cup, they have a good chance at covering this spread. Of their four wins, three of them have come by more than 16 points. The one that didn't just missed the cut as they defeated Montenegro by only 12 points.

Another reason why the U.S. is a safe bet is their averages in the World Cup compared to their next opponent. They enter this game averaged 101.4 points per game, while Italy is only at 80.8. The most points Italy has scored in this year's Wolrd Cup is 90 and that came against Jordan Clarkson and the Philippines.

Coming off an ugly loss to Lithuania, the United States will be motivated to come out and win in dominant fashion.

The United States remains the favorite to win the FIBA World Cup

Even with their shocking loss, the U.S. is still the favorite to walk away with a gold medal in the World Cup. Meanwhile, Italy currently sits with the eighth-best odds to be the overall winner.

As far as the top five odds, it goes the United States (-125), Canada (+450), Germany (+700), Serbia (+850) and Lithuania (+1,000).

