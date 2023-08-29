USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The USA are set to face off against Jordan in the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With the game being the final match for both teams in Group C, fans can surely expect some dominant performances on Wednesday, August 30.

The USA are the clear favorites in the ongoing tournament. Featuring a long list of young NBA stars and role players, they are the team to beat in Group C.

The Americans will be heading into the game on Wednesday with some solid momentum. After beating New Zealand 99-72 in their opening match, the US contingent followed it up with an equally dominant 109-81 win against the Greeks. They currently sit atop the table with a 2-0 record.

Meanwhile, Jordan find themselves in some trouble. Although Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gave it his all in the 39-point burst against NZ in their previous game, Jordan still came up short.

Having lost both of their games thus far, Jordan sit at the bottom of the table. With only one game left, they will hope to walk away with at least one win.

USA vs Jordan: Date, Time & Location

Location: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines

Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023

Time: 4:40 AM ET (2.10 PM IST)

USA vs Jordan: Streaming Details

The game will be available for live streaming on Courtside 1891 with a Max subscription package on the platform. Similarly, it can also be streamed on Fancoded with a paid subscription.

USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters

USA

Jalen Brunson

Mikal Bridges

Anthony Edwards

Tyrese Haliburton

Austin Reaves

Brandon Ingram

Josh Hart

Cameron Johnson

Paolo Banchero

Bobby Portis

Jaren Jackson Jr.

Walker Kessler

Jordan

Amin Abu Hawwas

Freddy Ibrahim

Ahmad Hamarsheh

Sami Bzai

Ahmad Hammouri

Mohammad Hussein

Zaid Abbas

Malek Kanaan

Rondae Hollis-Jefferson

Zane Alnajdawi

Ahmad Dwairi

USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch

There is a fair share of players to look out for in this upcoming game. From the US contingent, Austin Reaves will definitely be turning heads. As one of two players to rack up 24+ points with 12+ assists off the bench, Reaves will definitely be a valuable element in the upcoming game.

Meanwhile, fans can also expect a block party on the USA side as they have tallied seven blocks in each of their two games thus far. With Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the defense, USA will hope to lock down the Jordan team.

On Jordan's roster, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will attempt to recreate the performance he had against the Tall Black. However, given the shift in the quality of competition, this may prove to be a tall task for the Jordan star.

