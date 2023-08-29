USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Date, time, where to watch, live stream details, and more

The USA are set to face off against Jordan in the first round of the 2023 FIBA World Cup. With the game being the final match for both teams in Group C, fans can surely expect some dominant performances on Wednesday, August 30.
The USA are the clear favorites in the ongoing tournament. Featuring a long list of young NBA stars and role players, they are the team to beat in Group C.
The Americans will be heading into the game on Wednesday with some solid momentum. After beating New Zealand 99-72 in their opening match, the US contingent followed it up with an equally dominant 109-81 win against the Greeks. They currently sit atop the table with a 2-0 record.
Meanwhile, Jordan find themselves in some trouble. Although Rondae Hollis-Jefferson gave it his all in the 39-point burst against NZ in their previous game, Jordan still came up short.
Having lost both of their games thus far, Jordan sit at the bottom of the table. With only one game left, they will hope to walk away with at least one win.
USA vs Jordan: Date, Time & Location
Location: Mall of Asia Arena, Manila, Philippines
Date: Wednesday, August 30, 2023
Time: 4:40 AM ET (2.10 PM IST)
USA vs Jordan: Streaming Details
The game will be available for live streaming on Courtside 1891 with a Max subscription package on the platform. Similarly, it can also be streamed on Fancoded with a paid subscription.
USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Rosters
USA
- Jalen Brunson
- Mikal Bridges
- Anthony Edwards
- Tyrese Haliburton
- Austin Reaves
- Brandon Ingram
- Josh Hart
- Cameron Johnson
- Paolo Banchero
- Bobby Portis
- Jaren Jackson Jr.
- Walker Kessler
Jordan
- Amin Abu Hawwas
- Freddy Ibrahim
- Ahmad Hamarsheh
- Sami Bzai
- Ahmad Hammouri
- Mohammad Hussein
- Zaid Abbas
- Malek Kanaan
- Rondae Hollis-Jefferson
- Zane Alnajdawi
- Ahmad Dwairi
USA vs Jordan FIBA World Cup 2023: Players to Watch
There is a fair share of players to look out for in this upcoming game. From the US contingent, Austin Reaves will definitely be turning heads. As one of two players to rack up 24+ points with 12+ assists off the bench, Reaves will definitely be a valuable element in the upcoming game.
Meanwhile, fans can also expect a block party on the USA side as they have tallied seven blocks in each of their two games thus far. With Jaren Jackson Jr. leading the defense, USA will hope to lock down the Jordan team.
On Jordan's roster, Rondae Hollis-Jefferson will attempt to recreate the performance he had against the Tall Black. However, given the shift in the quality of competition, this may prove to be a tall task for the Jordan star.
