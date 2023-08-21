Can USA win FIBA World Cup 2023? Latest odds, roster, schedule, bracket and more explored

Team USA are one of the favorites heading into the FIBA World Cup 2023. Although they fell short of expectations in the last World Cup, the US has a fairly talented bunch of players who could make a solid run for the championship.

The US features some of the best and brightest the NBA has to offer. With the likes of Anthony Edwards, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Tyrese Haliburton, the Americans have a talented roster.

While the team didn't inspire enough confidence initially, Steve Kerr and Co. seem to have come together. After a terrific 99-91 win against Germany in their final tune-up game, the USA will head into the World Cup as one of the favorites.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

On that note, we take a look at some details to look out for ahead of the World Cup.

FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA Odds

Spain are the defending champions heading into this year's World Cup. Having beaten Argentina last time around and with their recent success at the EuroBasket, Spain is expected to be one of the favorites.

However, as per FanDuel and DraftKings, the Americans have the best odds of winning it all. FanDuel has the US contingent at -130 while the DraftKings odds have them at -125.

These odds are significantly better than any other team in the tournament. Canada are favored in second with a range of +600 - +1000, based on various ratings.

FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA Roster

The American roster features a unique blend of stars and role players. With significant depth in each spot, here's an overview of the roster:

Guards: Jalen Brunson, Tyrese Haliburton, Anthony Edwards, Austin Reaves, Josh Hart

Forwards: Mikal Bridges, Brandon Ingram, Cameron Johnson, Paolo Banchero, Bobby Portis

Centers: Jaren Jackson Jr., Walker Kessler

The wing depth, length and switchability in each position gives the Americans a lot of leeway in terms of fluidity and versatile depth.

FIBA World Cup 2023: Team USA Schedule

Having won all five of their warm up games, the Americans are in tremendous shape heading into the tournament. With the exhibition and tune-up games out of the way, the US is looking to hit the ground running in the group stage.

Team USA is n Group C along with Jordan, Greece and New Zealand. All their games will be played in the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay, Manila. Their group stage schedule is as follows:

Opponent Location Date & Time New Zealand Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay 26th August, 2023 - 8:40 AM ET (6:10 PM IST) Greece Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay 28th August, 2023 - 8:40 AM ET (6:10 PM IST) Jordan Mall of Asia Arena, Pasay 30th August, 2023 - 4:40 AM ET (2:10 PM IST)

The top two teams from Group C will face off against the top two from Group D - comprising Egypt, Mexico, Montenegro and Lithuania - in the first knockout round.

USA's top sports cardiologists discuss Bronny James' cardiac arrest and recovery time here (Exclusive)