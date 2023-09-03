USA vs Lithuania FIBA World Cup 2023: 3 keys to the game

Team USA and Lithuania collide in the final game of the second round in the FIBA World Cup 2023. The winner of this game will finish on top of the group and will face the team that will claim second place in the other group (Dominican Republic, Serbia, Italy, Puerto Rico).

Both teams have clinched their spot in the quarter-finals, but they have great motivation to finish on top.

That said, let's take a look at three keys to the game that may determine the winner:

#1, Lithuania's duo of Jonas Valanciunas and Rokas Jokubaitis

Jonas Valanciunas and Rokas Jokubaitis have been the best players in Lithuania in this FIBA World Cup. The duo has led his team to a 4-0 record in the tournament, with stellar play on both ends.

Jokubaitis is averaging 13.8 points and 5.5 assists per game for a PIR of 17.8, while the star big man of the New Orleans Pelicans adds 14.0 ppg and 9.8 rpg for a PIR of 18.3. The duo leads his team in almost every statistical category and their performance Sunday will be key if Lithuania wants to upset Team USA.

#2, Team USA's FIBA World Cup roster depth

Team USA has the deepest and most talented roster in the FIBA World Cup. Coach Steve Kerr has put together a team of young NBA stars who have great motivation to win in their debut with the national team.

The good thing about this Team USA roster is the plethora of players who can step up and make a difference on both ends. From Jalen Brunson to Anthony Edwards and from Malik Bridges to Paolo Banchero, all of them can become game changers and lead their team to the win.

The game against Lithuania will be a good test for these players, with the majority of them coming off a poor display on Friday's win vs. Montenegro (85-73). The Americans struggled in this game and only Anthony Edwards stepped up with 17 points.

On Sunday, it will be interesting to see how they will respond to the poor basketball they played on Friday, even though it helped them clinch a Top-8 spot in the FIBA World Cup.

#3, Team USA's transition play

Team USA has the players to adapt to every playing style in the FIBA World Cup. The Americans can use perimeter shooting, transition, and elite defense to take control and never look back.

What we have seen in the tournament is that every time coach Kerr and his players decide to play defense and run in transition, they take over and cruise to victories.

They should be in a position to do the same on Sunday, so Lithuania's defense has to be at its very best to prevent the Americans from building momentum and running in transition.

If they control the tempo and build some momentum through their perimeter shooting and Jonas Valanciunas' dominance inside the paint, then the Lithuanians will have a good chance of winning this one and claiming the top spot in the group.

