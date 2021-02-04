Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - February 4th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will lock horns with the Atlanta Hawks at the State Farm Arena, looking for a win to stay atop in the Western Conference of the 2020-21 NBA.

The Utah Jazz currently have a 16-5 record on the season, while the Atlanta Hawks have made a 10-11 start to stand sixth in the Eastern Conference.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz have been rather fortuitous in terms of injuries this season; the NBA championship contenders will only miss small forward Elijah Hughes due to an ankle issue.

Head coach Quin Snyder is expected to have all his other players available for this game.

Atlanta Hawks

LA Lakers vs Atlanta Hawks

The Atlanta Hawks are set to miss a string of players due to various injuries. Rookie power forward Onyeka Okungwu has been sidelined with an Achilles issue, while De'Andre Hunter will not be available due to a knee injury.

Bogdan Bogdanovic is out indefinitely with a leg injury, and Kris Dunn is set to miss out because of an ankle issue. Dunn will be re-evaluated again on 12th February.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely start the game with the superstar guard duo of veteran Mike Conley and youngster Donovan Mitchell. Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles should come off the bench to share minutes at the guard positions.

Clarkson has been an integral part of the Jazz's rotation, as he is averaging 17.4 points per game and is only behind Mitchell in this regard.

Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale could take up the forward spots, while 2-time Defensive Player of the Year Rudy Gobert is expected to start at center. Derrick Favors should deputize for him off the bench. He has been a key part of the Utah Jazz's rotation, averaging 5.9 points and 5.7 rebounds in limited minutes.

Atlanta Hawks

Head coach Lloyd Pierce could start the game with a backcourt of Trae Young and sharpshooter Kevin Huerter. Cam Reddish should start at the 3, while John Collins is likely to be the starting power forward. Collins starred in the Atlanta Hawks' last outing against the Dallas Mavericks, scoring 35 points.

Clint Capela should start the center position for the Atlanta Hawks. Meanwhile, off-season acquisition Danilo Gallinari could come off the bench and have a key role to play in the Hawks' offense against the Utah Jazz. After scoring 19 points against the Mavs, Pierce would be expecting a big game from Gallinari.

Utah Jazz vs Atlanta Hawks Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, G Bojan Bogdanovic, G Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Atlanta Hawks

G Trae Young, G Kevin Huerter, F Cam Reddish, F John Collins, C Clint Capela.