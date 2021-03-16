Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - March 16th, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

Western Conference leaders Utah Jazz will take on the struggling Boston Celtics tonight at the TD Garden, with the aim of bouncing back from their disheartening loss against the Golden State Warriors.

The Jazz have a 28-10 record in the West, while the Celtics have been an underperforming outfit this season. They occupy the 5th place in the East as a result of a 20-18 record.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

Utah Jazz

Head coach Quin Snyder will have the whole squad at his disposal with the exception of Udoka Azubuike, who is ruled out with an ankle injury. However, it shouldn't affect the Utah Jazz's strategy, as he is not an active part of the rotation.

Boston Celtics

Boston Celtics

After going through a torrid spell of injuries and Covid-19, the Boston Celtics have finally been able to enjoy some good injury luck lately. The only 2 absentees for the 17-time champions will be Tacko Fall and Romeo Langford.

Fall is ruled out with an ankle problem, while Langford can't participate because of the league's health and safety protocols.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will start the game with the guard duo of Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell, while Royce O'Neale will play as a wing-stopper at the 3. Bojan Bogdanovic will start at power forward, as Rudy Gobert retains his place as the center.

Jordan Clarkson has been a difference-maker for the Utah Jazz off the bench, tallying 17.9 points and a steal per game on an incredible 96.7% shooting from the charity stripe.

Boston Celtics

The Boston Celtics are expected to continue with the 2 big lineup, with Tristan Thompson and Daniel Theis taking up the front court spots. Jayson Tatum will start at the 3 and Jaylen Brown will play the shooting guard position. Kemba Walker will start at point guard, with Payton Pritchard deputizing for him off the bench.

Robert Williams has looked in good nick off late, averaging 7 points, 6 rebounds and 1.6 blocks in limited minutes, which shows his value to the Boston Celtics rotation.

Utah Jazz vs Boston Celtics Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G Donovan Mitchell, G Mike Conley Jr., F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Boston Celtics

G Jaylen Brown, G Kemba Walker, F Jayson Tatum, F Daniel Theis, C Tristan Thompson.

