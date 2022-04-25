Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks | Preview, Prediction, & Odds | Monday, April 25th

Utah Jazz vs Dallas Mavericks Preview: Who comes out on top in Game 5?

The series between the Dallas Mavericks and Utah Jazz has been one of the most competitive so far in the NBA Playoffs. Sitting tied at 2-2, these teams understand the importance of being the first team to three wins. The teams are evenly matched, which explains why this has been the most competitive series thus far.

Below, you will find a preview of each team and a prediction for the game.

Dallas Mavericks preview

"GAME 5. Protect home court."- @dallasmavs

The Dallas Mavericks played extremely well without Luka Doncic, taking a 2-1 series lead. The Utah Jazz spoiled his return to the lineup on Saturday night as they beat the Mavs 100-99, which tied the series at 2-2. With their leader back, the Mavericks will try to take a 3-2 lead in front of their home fans on Monday night.

Doncic scored 30 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in his return, but it wasn't enough as the Jazz escaped with a win.

The emergence of young guard Jalen Brunson in this series has provided Doncic with the help he needs to draw favorable matchups. Brunson contributed 23 points to the Mavericks' losing effort on Saturday, and is averaging 30.8 points per game in the series.

The key to victory for the Mavericks tonight will be getting solid efforts from the role players around Doncic.

Utah Jazz preview

After Saturday's wild win over Dallas, the Utah Jazz look to keep their momentum up and take control of the series.

Donovan Mitchell has led the way for the Jazz this series, as he's scoring 30.3 points per game. Bojan Bogdonovic and Jordan Clarkson have also produced timely contributions for the Utah offense.

The Utah defense, behind perennial Defensive Player of the Year candidate Rudy Gobert, will have to play their best basketball on Monday night to come up with a massive road win.

There has been a trend through these first four games that shows Utah their key to victory tonight. In the two games the Jazz have won, the Mavericks shot less the 45%. In the 2 games the Jazz lost, the Mavericks shot greater than 45%. The path to victory for the Jazz seems to be making the Mavericks take tough, contested shots.

"ROUND 1 GAME 5"- @utahjazz

Prediction/Pick: Mavericks 1H -1.5 (-105)

Expect the Dallas Mavericks to come out hot after a tough loss Saturday night. The Utah Jazz have been far too inconsistent thus far to trust in an important road game. Mavericks fans are going to be loud and energized, and the Mavs should feed off that.

Going with the home team to start out well and cover the first-half spread!

