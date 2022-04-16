Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Series Odds, Line, Picks and Prediction - 2022 NBA Playoffs

The fifth-seeded Utah Jazz will take on the fourth-seeded Dallas Mavericks in what is sure to be a blowout series.

This was set to be a close series until Dallas lost Luka Dončić to a calf injury. Dončić will miss Game 1 on Saturday – and likely Game 2 on Monday – of the Western Conference first-round.

Dallas owner Mark Cuban has been trying to repeat his 2011 success for a decade now, and this lineup is far from championship material.

Damon R. Marx @DamonMarxDMN Report: Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf strain) out for Game 1 vs. Jazz, availability for Game 2 in doubt dallasnews.com/sports/maveric… Report: Mavs’ Luka Doncic (calf strain) out for Game 1 vs. Jazz, availability for Game 2 in doubt dallasnews.com/sports/maveric…

The Utah Jazz have been chasing a Western Conference title since pairing Rudy Gobert with Donovan Mitchell in 2018. They have produced some great teams, but none have even made a conference finals appearance. While this team isn't poised for a championship run, they might surprise and make a deep run.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks Betting Odds

To Win the Series Series Spread Series Sweep Jazz -300 -2.5 (+128) +340 Mavericks +245 +2.5 (-158) +3300

The teams split the season series 2-2, with the home team winning each matchup. Dallas is 4-0 at the spread, and the over/under is 2-2.

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks best picks

With Dončić out, someone will have to pick up the slack. Spencer Dinwiddie will pick up the extra minutes, but Jalen Brunson should pick up the extra shots available on the floor. Bettors should keep an eye on both Brunson and Dinwiddie props as the series goes along.

Game 1: Jalen Brunson Over 21.5 Points (-120)

Utah is a stacked team, and it can be hard to predict who will be the points leader on a given night, but Donovan Mitchell loves to show out in the playoffs. A Mitchell points prop is always a good bet in April.

Game 1: Mitchell Over 26.5 Points (-125)

These games against Dallas should be blowouts, meaning the Utah bench should see some extended minutes. For that reason, Sixth Man of the Year candidate, Jordan Clarkson's props are highly advisable. During the regular season, Clarkson averaged 16.0 points and 3.4 rebounds per game.

Game 1: Jordan Clarkson Over 14.5 Points (-110) & 3.5 Rebounds (+105)

Utah Jazz vs. Dallas Mavericks betting prediction

Dallas was likely going to get blown out even with Dončić, but the fact that he's out, Utah should sweep this series. Dallas might steal a game if Dončić comes back, but Utah +340 to sweep is worth the risk. The conservatives can hedge this bet, as Jazz in 5 is also going for +340.

Edited by Joseph Schiefelbein

