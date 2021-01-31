Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets: Injury Updates, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - January 31st, 2021 | NBA Season 2020-21

The Utah Jazz will take on the Denver Nuggets at the Ball Arena in a blockbuster top-of-the-table Western Conference.clash in the 2020-21 NBA.

The Utah Jazz have been on a roll this season, sitting at the top of their conference with a 15-4 record. Meanwhile, the Denver Nuggets have rallied after a slow start to their season, winning five of their last six games.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Injury Updates

Utah Jazz

Dallas Mavericks vs Utah Jazz

Trent Forrest, Elijah Hughes and Jarrell Brantley have been sidelined for this game. Forrest will miss out due to medical protocols, while Hughes will be unavailable due to an ankle problem; Brantley won't play due to personal reasons.

Star guard Donovan Mitchell is listed as questionable due to concussion protocols, and it remains to be seen whether he will feature in this high-profile game. Derrick Favors' status is also questionable due to a back problem.

Denver Nuggets

Denver Nuggets vs Miami Heat

PJ Dozier has been ruled out of this encounter because of a hamstring injury, while Canadian guard Jamal Murray's status is questionable due to his hip issue. Head coach Mike Malone is expected to have all his other players available for this game.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Utah Jazz will likely start Joe Ingles in place of Donovan Mitchell, who might miss out due to concussion protocol.

Mike Conley could partner him in the backcourt, with Bojan Bogdanovic and Royce O'Neale occupying the forward spots; Rudy Gobert could start at center.

Donovan Mitchell and Derrick Favors are both questionable for tomorrow’s game. — utahjazz (@utahjazz) January 31, 2021

Sixth Man of the Year Jordan Clarkson has been a crucial player for the Utah Jazz and could play key minutes against the Denver Nuggets.

Derrick Favors might miss out too, with Miye Oni likely to take his place in the rotation.

Denver Nuggets

The Denver Nuggets could start Monte Morris at point guard position instead of Jamal Murray, who might miss out due to the aforementioned reasons.

Gary Harris could start at shooting guard, with Will Barton taking up his usual spot at 3. Paul Millsap is likely to start at power forward, and the Serbian big should be the starting center for the Nuggets.

Facundo Campazzo has taken up key minutes as the back-up point guard this season; Denver Nuggets will expect a valuable contribution from him. JaMychal Green is another key contributor from the bench who is expected to play significant minutes.

Utah Jazz vs Denver Nuggets Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G Joe Ingles, G Mike Conley Jr., F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert.

Denver Nuggets

G Jamal Murray, G Gary Harris, F Will Barton, F Paul Millsap, C Nikola Jokic.