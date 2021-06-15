Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers - 5 things we've learned from the first 4 games of this Western Conference Seminals series | 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers decimated the Utah Jazz 104-118 in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals, tying the series 2-2 in the process. The Clippers were down 2-0 in the series but have made a remarkable comeback to ensure parity. The Utah Jazz host Game 5, which takes place at Vivint Arena on Wednesday.

Key observations from the Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers second-round series

The Utah Jazz vs. LA Clippers series has proved to be a clash of titans, as we have seen superstars like Donovan Mitchell and Kawhi Leonard take over games in this enthralling matchup. With the series hanging in the balance, here are 5 takeaways from this Western Conference showdown between the two title contenders:

#5 Paul George has managed to live up to the 'Playoff P' moniker

LA Clippers swingman Paul George has been a difference-maker for his team on both ends of the floor in the series against the Utah Jazz. After his struggles in Game 1, it seemed like George was going to have another dismal outing with Joe Ingles guarding him (Ingles had troubled George in the OKC Thunder vs. Utah Jazz series in 2018).

However, George bounced back from the disappointment of Game 1 and has managed to average 27 points, 8 rebounds and 4 assists on 44% shooting from the deep. Paul George's defensive versatility has been another key asset for the LA Clippers, and they will need him to play with the same intensity if they are to prevail in this series.

#4 The LA Clippers have found a way to attack Rudy Gobert in the last two games

Utah Jazz v Los Angeles Clippers - Game Four

Rudy Gobert pulled off successive defensive masterclasses in Games 1 and 2, packing the paint and restricting the LA Clippers to attempts from the perimeter. Gobert was +5 and +14 in the first two games, with his clutch block on Marcus Morris in Game 1 becoming a part of the highlight reel.

RUDY GOBERT BLOCKS MORRIS FTW 🤯 pic.twitter.com/u5XhUIVFn3 — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) June 9, 2021

However, Tyronn Lue's decision to go small in the last two games has paid dividends, as Rudy Gobert has been forced to come out of the paint and guard on the perimeter at times. Gobert's lack of lateral quickness and size makes him a vulnerable defender when he is on the perimeter, and the LA Clippers have taken full advantage of that.

