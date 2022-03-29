Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Injury Reports, Starting 5s, Betting Odds, Tips & Spreads - March 29th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The LA Clippers will host the Utah Jazz at the Crypto.com Arena on Tuesday. The two playoff rivals will face off for the third time this season, with the Jazz winning the two previous meetings. Both teams will try to end their long losing skids at the expense of the other.

The Jazz (45-30) have entered a terrible slump, and their championship credentials are in question. They have dropped to fifth in the West and currently out of homecourt advantage for the playoffs.

They are on a four-game losing streak and have the eighth-toughest schedule. Moreover, the sixth-place Denver Nuggets (45-31) are just half a game behind them. If Donovan Mitchell and co. don't win the remainder of their games, they could slip further in the standings.

The Clippers, meanwhile, seem destined for the NBA play-in tournament. They are on a five-game losing streak but their position hasn't changed, as they have a cushion at both ends of the table.

They are 6.5 games behind the seventh-place Minnesota Timberwolves (43-33) and four games ahead of the ninth-place New Orleans Pelicans (32-43). The Clippers have the tenth-toughest schedule in the league as they look to finish in the top eight.

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Rudy Gobert of the Utah Jazz dunks against the New York Knicks

The Jazz have listed two of their starters - Rudy Gobert and Bojan Bogdanovic - as questionable due to leg contusion and a strained calf, respectively.

Danuel House Jr. is also questionable due to a bone bruise in his knee, while centers Udoka Azubuike and Hassan Whiteside are both ruled out. Azubuike underwent surgery on his ankle, while Whiteside is dealing with a foot sprain.

Player Name Status Reason Bojan Bogdanovic Questionable Left Calf Strain Rudy Gobert Questionable Right Lower Leg Contusion Danuel House Jr. Questionable Left Knee Bone Bruise Udoka Azubuike Out Right Ankle Surgery Hassan Whiteside Out Right Foot Sprain

LA Clippers Injury Report

Paul George of the LA Clippers mighr be returning to the lineup soon.

The Clippers' injury report remains the same, containing the names of the same players who are out for the foreseeable future. That includes Kawhi Leonard, Paul George, Norman Powell, Jason Preston and Jay Scrubb.

However, a major breaking story is that George has now been upgraded to questionable for this game after missing several months of action.

Player Name Status Reason Paul George Questionable Right Elbow UCL Tear - Recovery Kawhi Leonard Out Right Knee (ACL) Injury - Recovery Jason Preston Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Jay Scrubb Out Right Foot Injury - Recovery Norman Powell Out Left Foot - Fractured Medial Sesamoid Bone

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Betting Odds & Spreads - March 29th, 2022

Team Record Money Line Total Points (Over and Under) Points Spread LA Clippers 36-39 +100 U 218.0 +1.0 Utah Jazz 45-30 -118 O 218.0 -1.0

Although both teams are on losing streaks, the Jazz have fared slightly better than the Clippers. However, the game is at Los Angeles and the Clippers are slightly healthier than the Jazz if Gobert and Bogdanovic don't play.

Odds sourced from FanDuel SB.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Betting Tips

Utah Jazz

The Jazz are 19-19 on the road this season. Donovan Mitchell has not missed a free throw in his last seven games (35/35). The Jazz are the best-ranked offense in the league.

LA Clippers

The Clippers are 20-16 at home this season. Terance Mann has scored in double digits in his last five games. Luke Kennard is shooting at 44.8% from the three-point range.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

The Jazz will likely deploy their most recent lineup. If Bojan Bogdanovic and Rudy Gobert play, they should retain their usual small forward and center positions respectively.

Mike Conley and Donovan Mitchell should share the backcourt, and Royce O'Neale could be the power forward. If Bogdanovic and Gobert cannot play, Trent Forrest and Eric Paschall, respectively, might fill their roles.

LA Clippers

The Clippers could deploy the lineup they have used most of this season. Reggie Jackson should be the point guard as usual. Either Terance Mann or Luke Kennard could join him in the backcourt, with the other coming off the bench.

Marcus Morris Sr. and Nicolas Batum should form the forward pair, and Ivica Zubac will likely return to the center position.

Mike Conley is averaging 5.3 assists per game this season. Ivica Zubac has not grabbed double-digit rebounds in his last four outings. The Clippers have the eight-best defensive rating in the league.

Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers: Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Trent Forrest | F - Royce O'Neale | C - Rudy Gobert.

LA Clippers

G - Reggie Jackson | G - Terance Mann | F - Marcus Morris Sr. | F - Nicolas Batum | C - Ivica Zubac.

