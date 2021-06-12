Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - June 12th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers have an uphill task ahead of them after going down 0-2 against the Utah Jazz in the Western Conference Semifinals. Tyronn Lue's men have won just one game at home in the 2021 NBA Playoffs so far but will need to rally the support of fans at Staples Center on Saturday to bounce back in the series.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Date & Time: Saturday, June 12th, 8:30 PM ET (Sunday, 6 AM IST)

Venue: Staples Center, Los Angeles, CA

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz have made the most of their shooting depth to eke out two crucial home wins against the LA Clippers. They average a 2021 playoffs high 17.3 three-pointers made per game and have dropped 37 treys in the first two matchups of the West Semifinals. With Mike Conley possibly returning in Game 3, that number will only go up.

Jordan Clarkson has been a valuable contributor off the bench for the Utah Jazz and scored 24 points on 6-of-9 shooting from deep in Game 2. Bojan Bogdanovic has also done a good job of defending Kawhi Leonard while averaging 17 points across two games.

Rudy Gobert has been the true difference maker on defense by effectively clogging up the paint on his own. The 2021 Defensive Player of the Year had a monstrous 13-point, 20-rebound outing on Thursday.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has quite comfortably been the best player on the court in both of the two games of this series. Mitchell followed up his 45-point performance in Game 1 by scoring 37 in the next outing, 27 of which came in the first-half itself. The LA Clippers have tried double-teaming the ruthless guard but he's still managed to lead the charge for the Utah Jazz while shooting 52.5% from the field.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G Mike Conley, G Donovan Mitchell, F Bojan Bogdanovic, F Royce O'Neale, C Rudy Gobert

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers were one of the better teams at defending the perimeter during the regular season, but they've given up way too many three-point shots during the playoffs. They've had some success while employing the zonal defense against the Utah Jazz and may need to use this tactic more often.

The LA Clippers' inability to penetrate the paint against the Utah Jazz has been a concern for both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, as neither player has shot the ball well from deep. George, in particular, has shot just 34.3% from the field, even though he's averaged 23.5 points and 10 rebounds against the Jazz.

Luckily for Tyronn Lue, Reggie Jackson has stepped up massively on both ends of the court in this series. Jackson scored 24 second-half points on Thursday to mount a second-half rally for the LA Clippers. It didn't turn out to be enough, but the signs are encouraging.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard in action

The Utah Jazz have successfully managed to restrict Kawhi Leonard to just 22 points, 5.5 rebounds and four assists in the first two matchups of the series. But the Klaw has the ability to flick a switch and torch his opponents. Leonard has carried the LA Clippers on his back many times in the past and Game 3 would be the perfect occasion for him to finally turn up with a big performance.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

G Reggie Jackson, G Paul George, F Kawhi Leonard, F Marcus Morris Sr., C Nicolas Batum

Jazz vs Clippers Match Prediction

Despite not being near their best, the LA Clippers suffered only close losses against the Utah Jazz. Both Kawhi Leonard and Paul George have the potential to play better and if either player is in his element, the task would become that much easier for Tyronn Lue's unit. The LA Clippers have also found some success with zone defense, so you can expect them to use that to their advantage.

The Utah Jazz have been incredibly good on offense and will only get better after Mike Conley's return. But Quin Snyder's men have shown that they too can go through rough patches. They missed 21 straight shots in Game 1 and conceded a 21-point lead in the previous matchup. Expect the LA Clippers to take advantage of the Jazz's occasional dry runs this time to bring up their first win of the series.

Where to watch Jazz vs Clippers?

National telecast of this matchup will be available on ABC in the USA. Fans in India can watch the game on Star Sports. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

Also read: Brooklyn Nets vs Milwaukee Bucks Prediction & Match Preview - June 13th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

Edited by Raunak Jaiswal