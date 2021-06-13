Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers Prediction & Match Preview - June 14th, 2021 | Game 4, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The LA Clippers will lock horns with the Utah Jazz in Game 4 of the Western Conference semi-finals, which is set to take place at Staples Center on Monday.

The LA Clippers are coming off an emphatic 106-132 win, with Kawhi Leonard and Paul George tearing the Utah Jazz defense to shreds. The Jazz offense had an off night as the LA Clippers dominated proceedings from the tip-off to the final whistle.

Match Details

Fixture - Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers | Game 4, 2020-21 NBA Playoffs.

Date & Time - Monday, June 14th; 10:00 PM ET (Tuesday June 15th; 7:30 AM IST).

Venue - Staples Center, Los Angeles

Utah Jazz Preview

The Utah Jazz completely lost control of the match in the fourth quarter of Game 3, an issue Quin Synder will have to address ahead of a critical Game 4. Snyder might also risk playing Mike Conley, who was listed as questionable for Games 2 and 3. A major worry for the Jazz will be the fact that they ended up on the losing side despite shooting 43.2% from downtown in Game 3 at Staples Center.

Bojan Bogdanovic, Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson had underwhelming outings in the third match by their lofty standards, and they will certainly be looking to make amends. If Mike Conley does return to the starting lineup, the Utah Jazz will fancy their chances of winning the next clash and take a commanding 3-1 lead.

Key Player - Donovan Mitchell

Utah Jazz's Donovan Mitchell

Donovan Mitchell has been in sumptuous form in the series against the LA Clippers, putting up 45,37 and 30 points in the three games he has played. Mitchell's performances in the playoffs have been world-class, as he has managed to average 32 points and 5 rebounds on a staggering 43% shooting from downtown.

Mitchell is the focal point of the Utah Jazz offense, and the franchise's chances of going to the Western Conference finals will depend on him.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Royce O'Neale | Power Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Center - Rudy Gobert.

LA Clippers Preview

The LA Clippers won Game 3 on the back of two superb performances from Kawhi Leonard and Paul George, who combined to score nearly half of the team's 132 points. Nicolas Batum and Reggie Jackson supported the star duo well, scoring 17 points each. Jackson is quietly having a brilliant series, averaging 18 points on an unbelievable 63% shooting from behind the arc.

Ball movement and efficient shooting were key factors in the LA Clippers' Game 3 win as the team ended the match with 21 assists and 56-52-81 shooting splits. The Clippers' first balanced outing in the series led to them winning the game, and head coach Tyronn Lue will be hoping to see more of that in Game 4.

Key Player - Kawhi Leonard

Los Angeles Clippers' Kawhi Leonard

Kawhi Leonard has averaged 30 points, 4 assists and close to 8 rebounds in the 2021 NBA Playoffs, while averaging 39.7 minutes per game. Leonard has shot an impressive 58% of the field, while playing some impressive defense in the postseason so far.

After the 2020 NBA bubble disappointment, the LA Clippers would like to advance from the second round this time around. Leonard has been a talisman-like figure for the Clippers, and he is expected to play a critical role in helping the team achieve the aforementioned goal.

LA Clippers Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Reggie Jackson | Shooting Guard - Paul George | Small Forward - Kawhi Leonard | Power Forward - Nicolas Batum | Center - Marcus Morris.

Jazz vs Clippers Prediction

The result of this game might be determined by Mike Conley's participation. Conley is Utah Jazz's primary playmaker, and Quin Snyder's team's chances of winning this game will increase astronomically if the veteran point guard starts. If he doesn't, the LA Clippers should fancy their chances of drawing the series level at 2-2.

Where to Watch Jazz vs Clippers

The Utah Jazz vs LA Clippers will be televised live on TNT OverTime, TNT and TSN. Local coverage will be available on ABC and AT&T Sportsnet. You can also live stream the same on the NBA League Pass.

Edited by Parimal Dagdee