Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Injury Report, Predicted Lineups and Starting 5s - May 29th, 2021 | Game 3, 2021 NBA Playoffs

The Utah Jazz will look to dominate the Memphis Grizzlies when they square off in Game 3 of their first-round 2021 NBA playoffs series at FedExForum.

Donovan Mitchell returned to the Utah Jazz lineup in Game 2. He scored 25 points to lead his side to a 141-129 win and level the series 1-1. The Jazz regained their three-point shooting form in this game and buried 19 shots from deep.

📹| @spidadmitchell ⬇️



25p | 5 3pm | 2r | 1s | 25 min pic.twitter.com/ee5btaqhxS — utahjazz (@utahjazz) May 27, 2021

Meanwhile, Ja Morant waged a lone war for the Memphis Grizzlies, tallying a record 47 points (the most points scored in a game by a Grizzlies player in the NBA). However, his efforts went in vain as his side failed to match up to the Utah Jazz's three-point assault.

.@JaMorant now holds the franchise playoff record for most points in a game. pic.twitter.com/QkuLCCoGDG — 🙅‍♂️- Memphis Grizzlies (@memgrizz) May 27, 2021

Also read: 5 Players to score 40+ points in an NBA Playoff game aged 21 or younger

Utah Jazz Injury Report

Miye Oni is listed as questionable on the Utah Jazz injury report due to a lower back injury.

Memphis Grizzlies Injury Report

Sean McDermott is the only player listed on the Memphis Grizzlies injury report. He has been out since the second week of May because of a foot injury.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies - Predicted Lineups

Utah Jazz

Donovan Mitchell

With no injuries reported for any of the starters, the Utah Jazz are likely to field the same lineup that they did in Game 2.

Donovan Mitchell and Mike Conley will start proceedings on the backcourt, while Bojan Bogdanovic, Royce O'Neale and Rudy Gobert will complete the rest of the lineup.

Meanwhile, Jordan Clarkson and Joe Ingles are expected to play key roles coming off the Utah Jazz bench and are likely to play the most minutes among the reserves.

Memphis Grizzlies

Memphis Grizzlies

The Memphis Grizzlies are likely to field the same starting lineup that they did in Game 2.

Ja Morant and Dillon Brooks are expected to start as guards, while Kyle Anderson, Jaren Jackson Jr. and Jonas Valanciunas are likely to start on the frontcourt.

From the reserves, Desmond Bane and Grayson Allen could receive the most rotation minutes off the bench.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies - Predicted Starting 5s

Utah Jazz

Point Guard - Mike Conley | Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell | Small Forward - Bojan Bogdanovic | Power Forward - Royce O'Neale | Center - Rudy Gobert

Memphis Grizzlies

Point Guard - Ja Morant | Shooting Guard - Dillon Brooks | Small Forward - Kyle Anderson | Power Forward - Jaren Jackson Jr. | Center - Jonas Valanciunas

Also read: 5 active players with most 30-point games in NBA Playoffs