Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Preview: Prediction, odds, and more for 2023-24 NBA In-Season Tournament (Nov. 10)

The Utah Jazz and the Memphis Grizzlies meet in the NBA In-Season Tournament on Friday at the FedEx Forum. Both teams have had rough rides this season. The Jazz have two wins from nine games, while the Ja Morant-less Grizzlies have had one in eight.

Both teams head into the contest off losses. While Utah was outplayed 134-118 by the Indiana Pacers, the Grizzlies went down 108-102 to the Miami Heat. The interconference clash will pretty much be about the Grizzlies trying to not end up with the wooden spoon by the end of the week.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies Game Details

Teams: Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies

Date and time: November 10, 2023l 8 pm ET

Venue: FedEx Forum, Memphis

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies game preview

The Jazz have suffered from a lack of form. Despite Lauri Markkanen and Jordan Clarkson dishing out good performances, it hasn't been enough to translate to wins.

Their bench has also been wobbly at best, with hot and cold performances. On the injury list, they have Walker Kessler who will miss action for a few more weeks due to his elbow injury,

Meanwhile, the Grizzlies have no Steven Adams and Ja Morant. Derrick Rose and Brandon. Clarke is out as is Xavier Tillman (knee). Jake LaRavia (toe), John Konchar (hip) and Ziaire Williams (hip) are listed as questionable.

The team is short-handed at the moment, and that has been one of their major concerns. They have also missed the playmaking and scoring that Morant brings to the table.

The likes of Jaren Jackson Jr., Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane have been among the performances, but they need a healthy roster if they intend to win.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies odds and prediction

Spread: Jazz (+6) vs Grizzlies (-6)

Moneyline: Jazz (+205) vs Grizzlies (-250)

Total: 234.5

In a contest between two bottom-placed teams, Utah seems more likely to come out on top, with Markkanen and Clarkson having a decent run.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Potential starting lineup

Keyonte George, Jordan Clarkson, John Collins, Ochai Agbaji and Lauri Markkanen will most likely be the starting five for Utah.

Memphis will likely be using their familiar lineup of Marcus Smart and Desmond Bane. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ziaire Williams will share forward duties and Bismack Biyombo will be their center.

Utah Jazz vs Memphis Grizzlies: Top 3 players

Jazz

Lauri Markkanen: 24.0 points, 8.8 rebounds and 1.7 assists

The center has led from the front for Utah and has been impressive in his play at both ends. He will be looked at as the key star as the franchise looks to gain momentum.

Jordan Clarkson: 15.4 points, 3.6 rebounds and 5.0 assists

Clarkson has been the team's playmaker and has also notched up some good performances while at it. However, there will be more expected out of the guard.

John Collins: 14.7 points, 8.6 rebounds and 1.0 assists

Collins has been the team's defensive presence and has found his way to the rim to come up with decent performances. He has emerged as the team's third scoring option.

Grizzlies

Desmond Bane: 25.1 points, 5.0 rebounds and 3.9 assists

In the absence of Ja Morant, Bane has shouldered the team's offensive load. However, he has lacked support at the other end despite his healthy numbers.

Jaren Jackson Jr.: 22.4 points, 7.1 rebounds and 2.5 assists

The former DPOY has begun the season on a strong note and is Memphis' defensive leader. However, he will have his work cut out as the team looks to bounce back.

Marcus Smart: 13.6 points, 2.8 rebounds and 5.6 assists

The veteran who was formerly with the Boston Celtics has been a solid presence for Memphis. While Marcus Smart has been the team's better floor general, they will need a little bit more from him on the scoring front.