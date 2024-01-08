Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction, starting lineups and betting tips | Jan. 8, 2024

The Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks matchup is one of the six NBA games scheduled for Monday. This will be the first matchup between the two teams this season, with the last meeting being on March 24, 2023, a game that Milwaukee won 144-116.

On that note, let’s take a look at the Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, including the prediction, starting lineups and betting tips for Jan. 8.

The Jazz hold a 58-49 all-time advantage against the Bucks. As previously mentioned, Milwaukee won the most recent matchup. Giannis Antetokounmpo had 24 points, 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals in the win. Simon Fontecchio had 26 points and two rebounds in the loss.

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks preview, prediction, starting lineups, odds and betting tips

The Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks game is scheduled for Monday, Jan. 8, at Fiserv Forum. The game begins at 8 p.m. EST and will be televised on Bally Sports WI and KJZZ. Fans can stream the game live on fuboTV and NBA League Pass.

Moneyline: Jazz (+350) vs Bucks (-450)

Spread: Jazz (+9.5) vs Bucks (-9.5)

Total (O/U): Jazz -110 (o245) vs Bucks -110 (u245)

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks preview

The Jazz are coming off a 120-109 win against the Philadelphia 76ers on Saturday. Even though Joel Embiid didn’t play, it was a crucial win for a Utah side trying to make its way to postseason contention. The Jazz are 12th in the West with a 17-20 record. Seven of those wins came in the past 10 games.

The Bucks are second in the East with a 25-11 record. They lost their most recent matchup 112-108 to the Houston Rockets on Saturday. Antetokounmpo had a solid night with 48 points and 17 rebounds. He let his frustration known after losing the fourth game of the past five. Antetokounmpo asked everyone, from the equipment manager to the coaches to the bench, to be better.

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks starting lineups

There are no players on the Utah Jazz’s injury report. With a healthy roster, coach Will Hardy should start Collin Sexton, Kris Dunn, Lauri Markkanen, Simone Fontecchio and John Collins.

The Bucks will be without a few key players for Monday’s game. Damian Lillard is ruled out because of personal reasons. Cameron Payne is out as well because of concussion protocols. Jae Crowder continues to be out after undergoing surgery for a left adductor and abdominal strain.

Coach Adrian Griffin should start Pat Connaughton, Malik Beasley, Antetokounmpo, Khris Middleton and Brook Lopez.

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks betting tips

Lauri Markkanen has an over/under of 22.5 points for the game. It is lower than his season average of 23.6 points. The over/under, however, makes sense because of his 14.8 points career average against Milwaukee. Markkanen should find it difficult to score against Lopez and Antetokounmpo and stay under 22.5 points.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has an over/under of 35.5 points for the game. He is coming off a 48-point performance and will be without Damian Lillard. Antetokounmpo must be keen to change the team’s fortune and might take it upon himself to get a win. Expect the Greek Freak to score over 35.5 points.

Utah Jazz vs Milwaukee Bucks prediction

The Bucks are favored at home even without Lillard. While it’s always tough to play without your second-best player, Milwaukee should handle things at home to get a win. However, it might not cover the spread (-9.5 points). Lillard’s absence and some strong defense from the Bucks should keep the team total under 245 points.