Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans Prediction & Match Preview - January 3rd, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will begin a five-game road schedule against the New Orleans Pelicans on Monday at the Smoothie King Center.

Utah looked out of sorts in their marquee matchup against the undermanned Golden State Warriors. Expect the Utah Jazz to vent their frustrations on the depleted New Orleans Pelicans on the latter’s home court.

The Utah Jazz, who came into the game against the Warriors as the best three-point shooting team, were horrible in their loss. They shot only 31.8% and also could not stop the bleeding on the other end of the floor. Steph Curry and company lit up the Jazz with 53.1% from three-point distance.

Quin Snyder’s team will be raring to get back to the win column after having their winning streak snapped on New Year’s Day.

The New Orleans Pelicans are 5-2 in their last 7 games but have a few players under health and safety protocols. They will also have a few more unavailable due to various injuries. It’ll be a really long night for them if they can’t have Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas in this game.

In their last game against the Milwaukee Bucks, the woefully undermanned New Orleans Pelicans were blown away. If both Ingram and Valanciunas, listed as questionable, are not cleared to play, stopping the vengeful Utah Jazz will be a really tall task.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs New Orleans Pelicans | 2021-22 NBA season

Date & Time: Monday, January 3rd; 8:00 PM ET (Tuesday, January 4th; 6:30 AM IST)

Venue: Smoothie King Center, New Orleans, LA

New Orleans Pelicans Preview

The New Orleans Pelicans have been crippled by injuries and the virus outbreak before their game against the Utah Jazz. [Photo: The Bird Writes]

Zion Williamson has not suited up for the New Orleans Pelicans this season and will likely sit out the year. They are also dealing with injuries to some players in addition to the virus outbreak. For a team devoid of its best players and struggling with continuity, it’s almost a miracle they are 13-23 this season.

With three of their top players out, the New Orleans Pelicans had seven players scoring at least 11 points in their loss to the Bucks. Despite the variety and depth of the scoring, they were just completely taken out of the game by the Bucks’ execution and poise. They also had no answer for The Greek Freak.

The Utah Jazz don’t have the same truly dominating player as Giannis Antetokoumpo, but they do set up their plays with clockwork precision. New Orleans head coach Willie Green was a scrappy and gritty player in his day and the Pelicans could use the same fighting spirit as their head bench tactician.

Key Player - Josh Hart

Josh Hart is one of the best feel-good stories in the NBA. Hart was considered a mere add-in to the Anthony Davis trade to the Lakers but has turned out to be a very important piece of the exchange. He has quietly blossomed with the New Orleans Pelicans since arriving in that trade three seasons ago.

In the 2021-22 season, the 26-year old shooting guard is averaging a career-high 12.7 points, 7.3 rebounds and 4.5 assists. He is also shooting quite well from the field with a career-best 52.2% shooting. What really makes Hart stand out this season is his tenacity, competitiveness and willingness to improve.

He’ll undoubtedly be a key part of the New Orleans Pelicans as the season moves forward. The Pelicans’ talented crop of youngsters is gaining valuable lessons from his attitude and character.

New Orleans Pelicans Predicted Lineup

G - Devonte Graham | G - Josh Hart | F - Garrett Temple | F - Herbert Jones | C - Willy Henangomez

Utah Jazz Preview

The much-ballyhooed Utah Jazz offense went kaput against the Golden State Warriors without Draymond Green. [Photo: Sports Ilustrated]

The Utah Jazz failed big-time in their much-anticipated matchup against the Golden State Warriors. Utah was scorching hot heading into the game against the Warriors. They top the NBA in offensive rating by such a huge difference, they are almost out of reach.

But against the top-ranked defense of the Warriors, who missed defensive ace Draymond Green, the Utah Jazz limped to another loss. The Warriors unmasked Utah’s blistering offense with their trademark switching defense.

The Utah Jazz had no one scoring by more than 20 points, including Donovan Mitchell who posted a season-high 39 points the previous game. Going 5-0 on their road trip could be the only balm that’ll ease their pain.

Key Player - Rudy Gobert

Overshadowed by the Utah Jazz’s loss was Rudy Gobert’s brilliant game against the Warriors. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year finished with a +10 in net rating. The Warriors’ hero, Andre Iguodala had a game-high +12, which shows just how impressive Gobert was.

The French national finished with 20 points, 19 big rebounds and 2 assists. He missed only one field goal attempt in 10 tries. There's a reason Rudy Gobert leads the Utah Jazz in Win Shares by a comfortable margin.

If Jonas Valanciunas is sidelined, the Utah Jazz starting center could finish with another monster game.

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

G - Mike Conley | G - Donovan Mitchell | F - Bojan Bogdanovic | F - Royce O’Neale | C - Rudy Gobert

Pelicans vs Jazz Match Prediction

The odds are stacked in the Utah Jazz’s favor. If Brandon Ingram and Jonas Valanciunas can play, the New Orleans Pelicans will have a slim chance of pulling an upset. Otherwise, the Jazz could have their perfect start to a long road trip.

Where to watch the Pelicans vs Jazz game

The NBA League Pass will stream the game live. Local coverage of the match will be available via Bally Sports New Orleans and AT&T SportsNet.

