Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks Match Preview, Prediction, Betting Spreads and Odds - March 20th, 2022 | NBA Season 2021-22

The Utah Jazz will travel to the Big Apple to take on the New York Knicks on Sunday in an inter-conference clash.

The Jazz have had a tough run of results at the start of the year. However, Donovan Mitchell and Co. have seemingly turned a corner. The Jazz, 44-26, have won six of their last 10 games to climb to fourth in the Western Conference.

Injuries have plagued their roster, but the onus continues to be on Mitchell and Rudy Gobert to carry the franchise. The Jazz hope to put together a winning streak and climb back up the Western Conference standings.

Meanwhile, the New York Knicks, 30-40, have had a tough campaign, struggling to build on their exploits last season. The likes of Julius Randle and Kemba Walker have come under immense criticism for their underwhelming performances.

RJ Barrett has arguably been the only Knicks player exceeding expectations. The Knicks will look to ride on his exploits as they seek to reach the postseason.

Match Details

Fixture: Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks | NBA Season 2021-22.

Date & Time: Sunday, Mar. 20; 7:30 PM ET (Monday, Mar. 21; 5 AM IST).

Venue: Madison Square Garden, New York, NY.

Utah Jazz Preview

Jazz's defensive stalwart Rudy Gobert

The Utah Jazz came into the season with huge expectations. There was a belief they could improve on their last season's exploits. They reached the Western Conference semis, where they lost to the LA Clippers. However, their performances in January has put their hopes of a similar run in jeopardy.

Like other teams, injuries and COVID-19 have plagued the franchise as they are desperate to cash in on the best years of Donovan Mitchell and Rudy Gobert.

Utah Jazz @utahjazz Previewing our 6-game road trip here Previewing our 6-game road trip here ⤵️

Utah Jazz Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Jordan Clarkson; Shooting Guard - Donovan Mitchell; Small Forward - Rudy Gay; Power Forward - Royce O'Neale; Center - Rudy Gobert.

New York Knicks Preview

Knicks rising star RJ Barrett

After reaching the postseason last year, the New York Knicks were expected to build on from there. However, that hasn't been the case. A string of poor performances has left fans wondering whether last year's exploits were an aberration.

Kemba Walker's acquisition in the summer brought a lot of hype. However, that has provided the Knicks with nothing in terms of performances, as Walker has been called out for his defensive frailties.

His veteran teammate Julius Randle has also come under immense scrutiny, while another veteran player, Derrick Rose, continues to be plagued by injuries.

New York Knicks Predicted Lineup

Point Guard - Alec Burks; Shooting Guard - Evan Fournier; Small Forward - RJ Barrett; Power Forward - Julius Randle; Center - Mitchell Robinson.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks Betting Odds and Spreads - March 20, 2022

Team Record Moneyline Total Points (Over and Under) Spread New York Knicks 30-40 +175 Over 222.5 -5 Utah Jazz 44-26 - 210 Under 222.5 +5

The Jazz are favorites for this game because of Donovan Mitchell's exploits this season along with that of Rudy Gobert and Jordan Clarkson's. Despite harboring championship aspirations, the team is yet to perform like one. However, they are expected to win thie game because of the sheer firepower they possess.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks Betting

Utah Jazz Betting Tips

Donvan Mitchell is averaging 28.8 PPG in his last four outings. Rudy Gobert is averaging 17 PPG in his last three outings. The Jazz will be without the services of Mike Conley for this game.

New York Knicks Betting Tips

RJ Barrett is averaging 24.3 PPG in his last three games. Julius Randle is averaging 21.3 PPG in his last three outings The Knicks will be without the services of Kemba Walker, who is ruled out for the season.

Utah Jazz vs New York Knicks Game Prediction

The two teams are trending in opposite directions. The Jazz have too much firepower not to come away with a win from the the Big Apple against the Knicks.

The Jazz have won two straight games coming into this matchup. The Knicks have lost five of their last 10 games coming into this clash. Utah have lost 15 of their 33 games on the road this season.

Where to watch the Jazz vs Knicks game?

You can catch the action between the Knicks and the Nets via the NBA League Pass. The game will also be broadcast on local TV - MSG, AT&T Sportsnet - Rocky Mountain.

